Women's basketball

Montana 78, Weber State 46

Montana18 17 21 2278 
Weber State13 15 10 46 

Montana (14-9, 9-5): Abby Anderson 11, Emma Stockholm 9, Sophia Stiles 7, McKenzie Johnston 6, Madi Schoening 11, Gabi Harrington 4, Kylie Frohlich 2, Taylor Goligoski 17, Jamie Pickens 11.

Weber State (3-20, 1-13): Kayla Watkins 14, Daryn Hickok 4, Jadyn Matthews 6, Ula Chamberlin 11, Kori PEntzer 5, Ciara James 4, Liz Graves 2.

Montana Western 62, Rocky 41

Western11 17 17 17 62 
Rocky14 13 41 

Montana Western (9-4, 16-8): Gracey Meyer 8, Mesa King 4, Paige Holmes 5, Shannon Worster 12, Savanna Bignell 10, Brynley Fitzgerald 12, Lilly Gopher 5, Sydney Sheridan 3, Jenni Weber 3.

Rocky Mountain College (7-7, 15-9): Mackenzie Dethman 16, Markaela Francis 16, Kloie Thatcher 1, Grace Parker 7, Keahi-lele Roy 1.

Montana Tech 63, MSUN 55

MSUN11 19 19 55 
Montana Tech13 19 17 14 63 

Montana State-Northern: Sydney Hovde 6, Allix Goldhahn 3, McKenzie Gunter 17, Peyton Kehr 11, Kenya Lorton 12, Morgan Mason 1, Tiara Gilham 5.

Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 11, Mesa Williams 7, Kaylee Zard 12, Mollie Peoples 22, Dani Urick 8, Celestina Faletoi 3.

Montana State 74, Idaho State 55

Montana State22 16 22 14 74 
Idaho State14 14 18 55 

Montana State (16-6, 12-1): Darian White 12, Martha Kuderer 13, Madeline Smith 10, Fallyn Freije 11, Kola Bad Bear 5, Tori Martell 13, Blaire Braxton 10.

Idaho State (12-11, 8-6): Dora Goles 14, Callie Bourne 17, Ellie Smith 4, Diaba Konate 10, Montana Oltrogge 6, Irene Vicente 2, Delaney Moore 2.

Alaska Anchorage 83, MSUB 69

Alaska Anchorage21 17 23 22 83 
MSUB18 13 1919 69 

Alaska Anchorage (25-2, 15-1): Nicole Pinckney 3, Lauren Johnson 1, Stephanie Jackson 4, Yazmeen Goo 15, Safiyyah Yasin 22, Jahnna Hajdukovich 7, Sala Langi 4, Amelia Motz 2, Kimani Fernandez 8, Tennae Voliva 13, Rachel Ingram 4.

MSU Billings (12-12, 7-8): Hannah Collins 17, Jeanann Lemelin 16, Taryn Shelley 14, Taylor Cunningham 9, TyLee Manuel 13.

