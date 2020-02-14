Women's basketball
Montana 78, Weber State 46
|Montana
|18
|17
|21
|22
|—
|78
|Weber State
|13
|15
|8
|10
|—
|46
Montana (14-9, 9-5): Abby Anderson 11, Emma Stockholm 9, Sophia Stiles 7, McKenzie Johnston 6, Madi Schoening 11, Gabi Harrington 4, Kylie Frohlich 2, Taylor Goligoski 17, Jamie Pickens 11.
Weber State (3-20, 1-13): Kayla Watkins 14, Daryn Hickok 4, Jadyn Matthews 6, Ula Chamberlin 11, Kori PEntzer 5, Ciara James 4, Liz Graves 2.
Montana Western 62, Rocky 41
|Western
|11
|17
|17
|17
|—
|62
|Rocky
|14
|9
|5
|13
|—
|41
Montana Western (9-4, 16-8): Gracey Meyer 8, Mesa King 4, Paige Holmes 5, Shannon Worster 12, Savanna Bignell 10, Brynley Fitzgerald 12, Lilly Gopher 5, Sydney Sheridan 3, Jenni Weber 3.
Rocky Mountain College (7-7, 15-9): Mackenzie Dethman 16, Markaela Francis 16, Kloie Thatcher 1, Grace Parker 7, Keahi-lele Roy 1.
Montana Tech 63, MSUN 55
|MSUN
|11
|19
|6
|19
|—
|55
|Montana Tech
|13
|19
|17
|14
|—
|63
Montana State-Northern: Sydney Hovde 6, Allix Goldhahn 3, McKenzie Gunter 17, Peyton Kehr 11, Kenya Lorton 12, Morgan Mason 1, Tiara Gilham 5.
Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 11, Mesa Williams 7, Kaylee Zard 12, Mollie Peoples 22, Dani Urick 8, Celestina Faletoi 3.
Montana State 74, Idaho State 55
|Montana State
|22
|16
|22
|14
|—
|74
|Idaho State
|14
|9
|14
|18
|—
|55
Montana State (16-6, 12-1): Darian White 12, Martha Kuderer 13, Madeline Smith 10, Fallyn Freije 11, Kola Bad Bear 5, Tori Martell 13, Blaire Braxton 10.
Idaho State (12-11, 8-6): Dora Goles 14, Callie Bourne 17, Ellie Smith 4, Diaba Konate 10, Montana Oltrogge 6, Irene Vicente 2, Delaney Moore 2.
Alaska Anchorage 83, MSUB 69
|Alaska Anchorage
|21
|17
|23
|22
|—
|83
|MSUB
|18
|13
|19
|19
|—
|69
Alaska Anchorage (25-2, 15-1): Nicole Pinckney 3, Lauren Johnson 1, Stephanie Jackson 4, Yazmeen Goo 15, Safiyyah Yasin 22, Jahnna Hajdukovich 7, Sala Langi 4, Amelia Motz 2, Kimani Fernandez 8, Tennae Voliva 13, Rachel Ingram 4.
MSU Billings (12-12, 7-8): Hannah Collins 17, Jeanann Lemelin 16, Taryn Shelley 14, Taylor Cunningham 9, TyLee Manuel 13.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Team one score, Team two score
|Teamname
|—
|Teamname
|—
Team: text.
Team: text.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.