Women's basketball
Central Wyoming 71, Northwest College 64
|CWC
|12
|13
|26
|20
|—
|71
|Northwest
|13
|18
|15
|18
|—
|64
Central Wyoming College: Essy Latu 33, Paityn Williams 5, Siona Astorga 5, Kailana Ramos 13, Alexis Murguia 15.
Northwest College: Melissa Martinez 6, Lily Henry 14, Tess Henry 6, Jenna Lohrenz 1, Adela Smutna 11, Raquel Turner 8, Samiyah Worrell 16, Riley Aiono 2.
