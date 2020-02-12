Women's basketball

Central Wyoming 71, Northwest College 64

CWC12 13 26 20 71 
Northwest13 18 15 18 64 

Central Wyoming College: Essy Latu 33, Paityn Williams 5, Siona Astorga 5, Kailana Ramos 13, Alexis Murguia 15.

Northwest College: Melissa Martinez 6, Lily Henry 14, Tess Henry 6, Jenna Lohrenz 1, Adela Smutna 11, Raquel Turner 8, Samiyah Worrell 16, Riley Aiono 2.

 

