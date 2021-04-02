BUTTE — Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars are in the spotlight as they prepare to play Baylor in the Final Four on Saturday. Yet, Sampson took time to speak about Butte during a press conference Friday morning.
"Of all the places I've been, they've left the biggest impact on me," Sampson said. "My heart is more Montana Tech because the love was unconditional, it's something I'll never forget."
Sampson, whose children were born at St. James Hospital in uptown Butte, reflected on the risk he took upon taking the Montana Tech job. With a U-Haul truck and a promise of one $1,000 stipend, Sampson and his wife drove to Butte from East Lansing, Michigan in 1980.
"It hit me when the financial guy said 'do you want the $1,000 over 10 months or up front," Sampson said. "I said wow, let's get it up front so I at least get to look at it.
Sampson cleaned student housing facilities at Montana Tech while coaching the basketball team. He did not earn a salary in that position either, but did earn rent-free housing for he and his wife.
Despite the 1,400-mile move to an unfamiliar mountain town, the financial troubles and losing tendencies of the Montana Tech program, Sampson said a sense of community, love and support were his biggest takeaways from living in Butte.
"The thing it taught us was a sense of community, how a community can support a team," Sampson said. "They didn't know me and I didn't know them...We lost and we won but the love was the same both ways. That I'll never forget."
When Sampson arrived in Butte, he was an assistant to Fred Paulsen, whose coaching tactics resulted in much of the Montana Tech team quitting, leaving Sampson with just five players mid-season when he took over as head coach in 1981.
Sampson went on to rebuild the roster and take the Orediggers to three consecutive Frontier Conference championships from 1982–1985. Joe McClafferty, former Montana Tech player and longtime friend of Sampson, said Sampson's teams were built on mental toughness, defense and rebounding.
“I think he’s the same kind of coach now as he was then,” said McClafferty. "The thing was, you always had to beat your previous, always."
Jumping ropes heavy enough to "tie up a yacht", shuffling across the gym holding bricks and down-to-the-second planning were McClafferty's recollections of a Kelvin Sampson practice.
While some of the exercises seemed to be intense physical challenges, McClafferty realized later that mental toughness and a drive to improve were the true benefits of the drills. Sampson's focus on improvement was voiced again on Friday, this time with the Houston Cougars.
"I'm proud of this team. They've reached success through their hard work," Sampson said. "And their improvement, whether defensively, rebounding, offensive execution or playing together as a team, all those things became daily habits."
"I think the reason that we're good is because we have outstanding player leadership and high-character kids," Sampson said.
Houston guard Quentin Grimes also acknowledged preparation, improvement and effort on Friday. Grimes averaged 18 points and just under six rebounds per game this season, and is projected to be selected in this year's NBA Draft.
While not the tallest team, Houston is ranked sixth in rebounding nationally. Grimes said rebounding has been a matter of effort, more so than size.
"Coach puts emphasis on it every time. He says whoever is on the court has to crash the glass whether offensively or defensively," Grimes said. "I think it's just doing drills in practice and being a tough team, a tough team is who we are."
"As much emphasis as coach puts on rebounding, you really don't have much other choice but to rebound," Grimes continued.
Grimes's perspective on Sampson's priorities, goals and strategies sounded quite similar to McClafferty's. Mental toughness, defense and rebounding have been focuses Sampson has continued to master for the last 40 years.
Houston and Baylor will tip off at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS, where Montanans can watch one of their own compete for a national championship berth.
