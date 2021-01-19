BUTTE — Saturday and Sunday's Frontier Conference games between the University of Providence and Montana Western in Dillon have been canceled due to COVID-19, according to a release from the Frontier Conference.
Tuesday's release also said that the women's games between the two schools, also in Dillon, will be played as scheduled. Saturday's tip is at 5 p.m. and Sunday's is at 2 p.m.
After this coming weekend, the Bulldogs (2-5 Frontier Conference, 3-5 overall) men will have been forced this season to cancel three separate blocks of two or more consecutive games due to COVID-19.
This will be the first stoppage for the Argonauts (6-0, 6-0).
