BISMARCK, N.D. — The late Wes Spotted Bear of Pryor and former Montana State Billings basketball player Masai Ujiri were inducted into the Bismarck State College Hall of Fame over the summer.
Spotted Bear, from Pryor and a Plenty Coups High standout, led the 2006-07 Mystic basketball team to the NJCAA Region 13 Championship and the district finals, Nebraska. The 6-foot-7 sophomore was a second-team NJCAA All-American, Region 13 Most Valuable Player and first-team All-Mon-Dak Conference.
Spotted Bear helped the Mystics to the top scoring position in the nation with a 102.1 points per game. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game his sophomore season while starting all 33 games.
Spotted Bear scored 934 career points. He received the Mystic Basketball Catalyst Award and was named Bismarck Quarterback Club Male Athlete of the Year in 2007.
Spotted Bear earned an associates degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State before continuing his education at Montana. He was head basketball coach at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency in 2015. He was coaching there when he died in a car accident in July 2019.
Ujiri was an outstanding scorer for the Mystic basketball teams during the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. He helped lead the Mystics to Mon-Dak Conference and Region XIII Championships
Masai averaged 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game his freshman season and scored 16.2 points, pulled down 5.0 rebounds, and handed out 5.5 assists his sophomore season while garnering All-Mon-Dak Conference First Team and All-Region XIII honors.
Masai went on to play for MSU Billings before playing overseas in Europe for six years with stops in Belgium, Germany, England, Greece, and Finland.
Masai went on to help coach both the Nigerian junior and senior national teams before becoming involved in the NBA in 2002 as a scout for the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets. Masai worked his way up to assistant general manager for the Toronto Raptors in 2007, and in 2010 he became the first African-born NBA general manager when he took over the operations of the Denver Nuggets.
Masai returned to Toronto as the general manager and is responsible for assembling the Raptors' first world championship team in 2019. He is the President of Basketball Operations for the Raptors and was named 2012-13 NBA Executive of the Year as the general manager of the Nuggets.
