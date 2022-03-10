BUTTE — After Thursday's travel, the Orediggers will arrive in Dallas before heading over to Waxahachie, Texas, for the start of the national NAIA men's basketball tournament.
Montana Tech will be able to get a full practice in Thursday evening and a full 90-minute shoot-around before Friday's 4:30 p.m. (MST) tip against Mid-American Christian University.
"We've done this before," said Orediggers coach Adam Hiatt. "This'll be our fourth flight trip this year. We were anticipating this group advancing into the national tournament, so we'd kind of scheduled some early season flight trips to prep for that type of travel. It's our second trip to Texas, we've already been down to Houston. Now we're going to Dallas. You know, so we should we feel pretty comfortable in these airports."
For travel, the only variable Tech is worried about is which airline they're on. Southwest is preferred by the Orediggers because of the legroom.
As for preparing for their Oklahoma-City-based opponent?
"We have Plan A through Z when it comes to the national tournament; no question about it," Hiatt said. "Lineup changes, matchups, there's a lot of factors that we're trying to not just review, but we're trying to kind of speculate a little bit because we're not exactly sure how they're going to try to attack us, either. You know, so you're always you always try to have multiple plans available."
The Orediggers will have a size advantage at almost every position, if not across the board. Hiatt believes that the Evangels will counter that mismatch by trying to turn the game into a full-court track meet, instead of confining things to the half-court like most Frontier Conference opponents. The Evangels prefer more of a transition game as it is, but Hiatt believes that aspect will be cranked up even further.
"What we anticipate is that they are going to ratchet up their defensive pressure more than they have with traditional conference opponents," Hiatt said. "That's what we anticipate. They see a team coming down from Montana, with a Montana-based roster, and I think that they're going to view us as less speedy and less athletic in some regards. And they're going to want to speed us up and makes us play faster than we're comfortable playing."
Throughout the season the Orediggers have shown the ability to win any style of game. They can win scoring 80, 90 or 100 points. They can also grind out a win in a game where neither team reaches 65 points. Sometimes it comes down to in-game adjustments and which team can execute those changes, should Plan A or B get thrown out the window.
"You try different things throughout the course of the preparation leading to the game, should we should we find ourselves in a compromised situation, we hope that we have the ability to counter what they're trying to do," Hiatt said. "And we've worked out a few things. You can't prepare for everything. You try to take your best guess as to what you're going to see, but we feel like with the time that we've had since our last game, we're sufficiently prepared."
While the coaching staff has devised a plan for every possible scenario and beyond, preparation with the players remains simple. Other than a few points of emphasis that will be specific to Mid-American Christian University, the Orediggers will be focused on playing their game.
"The one thing you cannot do is overload your team," Hiatt said. "You can't have an information overload because then they go brain locked, and we're thinking too much. So if there's a there's a pie chart, and the pie chart shows 100% of the information available, we as a coaching staff will consume all 100%, obviously, but we'll keep 90% of us. And we'll be able to condense it and consolidate down to 10%.
"As we present that to the team, where they know the key points that we're trying to emphasize on both sides offense and defense. And then at that point, they're going to know what what the key points of the game are, and they're not going to be so overloaded with every minutiae of detail."
The Evangels come from the Sooner Athletic Conference. They finished the year 20-12 overall and 12-10 in conference play. Terrance Jones is the leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds per game. Next is Isaiah Hammons at 15 points per game.
Fans who wish to stream the 4:30 p.m. game can do so here.
