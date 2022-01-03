BUTTE — Montana Tech women’s basketball coach Carly Sanon announced the signing of Plentywood’s Liv Wangerin, according to Montana Tech Sports Information on Monday.
“We are very excited to welcome Liv to the Digger family,” Sanon said in the release. “Liv is extremely athletic and can score from the perimeter and with her back to the basket. She is very competitive and an outstanding rebounder. Liv is a perfect fit in our style of play. She is a great addition to our program.”
The three-time all-conference selection averaged 14.9 points and eight rebounds as a sophomore, and 17 points and 9.4 rebounds a junior for Plentywood High School. Wangerin was named all-state after her sophomore and junior seasons.
She also boasts four all-conference selections in volleyball and was named all-state her final three seasons.
Wangerin was selected Academic All-Conference 12 times in all sports.
“I know I will get a great education and fit right in with Montana Tech’s team dynamic,” Wangerin said in Montana Tech's release.
Wangerin plans on pursing a degree in exercise science.
