BUTTE — Tavia Rooney had a double-double, Brooke Heggie pumped in 14 and the Montana Tech women's basketball team used stout defense in the second half to outlast William Jessup for the Orediggers second straight home victory.
Rooney had game highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Dani Urick was a rebound shy of a double-double of her own, putting up 11 points and nine boards.
The Orediggers trailed 39-32 at the half, but outscored William Jessup 36-17 in the second half to secure the win.
Monica Valenzuela led William Jessup with 19 points and JoeLyn Sirton added 18.
