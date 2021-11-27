BUTTE — McKayla Kloker and Tavia Rooney had 11 points apiece to lead a balanced Orediggers (6-4) offense as Montana Tech beat Dickinson State 73-52 on Saturday for the home victory. 

Kloker did most of her damage from downtown, finishing 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Rooney was 5-for-10 from the field with one 3-pointer to go along with seven rebounds. Madison Allen and Dani Urick added 10 points each. Celestina Faletoi came off the bench for eight points.

While shooting a ho-hum 41.5% from the field, the Orediggers shot an efficient 40% from behind the arc and 81.3% from the charity stripe.

Courtney Olson pumped in 16 points for the Blue Hawks to lead all scorers, but it wasn't enough and Dickinson State dropped to 0-10 on the season. 

