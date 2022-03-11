SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Montana Western Bulldogs (15-14, 5-10) finished out their season with a loss against the Drovers of Science and Arts (Okla.) (23-9, 15-7) in the opening round of the 2022 NAIA Women's Basketball Championships, 78-67.
The Bulldogs led the Drovers 22-17 at the end of the first quarter. Shainy Mack scored three consecutive 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the ball game. The Drovers picked up their game in the second quarter. They stole the ball from the Bulldogs 10 times in the first half, scoring 14 points off Bulldog turnovers in the second quarter. Montana Western trailed behind Science and Arts by 10 at the half, 41-31.
The Bulldogs went on an 8-2 run in the first few minutes of the third, but the Drovers quickly answered with nine points in two minutes. Both teams put 15 points on the board in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went on a 9-2 run late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to push them past the Drovers.
Montana Western scored seven points off 11 Drover turnovers, but the Drovers scored 31 points off of 20 Bulldog turnovers. Science and Arts stole the ball 17 times.
Brynley Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs with 30 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Mack and Sydney Sheridan each had four assists for the Bulldogs.
Milagros Carrera and Lainey Morrow each had 15 points for the Drovers.
