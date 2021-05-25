AUSTIN, Texas — University of Montana Western's junior forward Brynley Fitzgerald has been selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-America® NAIA Women’s Basketball Teams recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
On the court, the Dillon, Mont. native led the Frontier Conference in total scoring (422 points) and points per game (16.88) in 2020-21. She was second in 3-point field goals made per game (2.52), third in steals per game (2.04), and fourth in total rebounds (143). Earning First-Team All-Conference and Third-Team All-American honors. Fitzgerald scored a career-high 37 points in a game vs. Carroll in January which was the most points scored in a single game by anyone in the conference this season. She shot 43.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the 3-point range. She averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
In the classroom, Fitzgerald boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA and was named to the Frontier Academic All-Conference Team. In Addition to her CoSIDA Academic Awards, she has also been nominated for the NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete award to be announced later this summer.
Fitzgerald joins former Bulldog cross country athlete Mindy Kaufman as the only Montana Western student-athletes to be named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.
