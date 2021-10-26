BILLINGS — Crosstown rivals Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will meet in an exhibition women’s basketball game Wednesday night at the Fortin Center to begin the 2021-22 season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Both teams are set to compete in a full schedule this season after playing limited games a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA Division II MSUB went 5-3 in eight contests, while NAIA Rocky finished 1-11.
The Yellowjackets swept two meetings between the teams, winning 70-68 on Feb. 10 and 69-57 on Feb. 17.
MSUB forward Taryn Shelley was recently selected to the preseason All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team. The Jackets are picked to finish seventh in the preseason GNAC poll.
The Battlin' Bears, meanwhile, are picked fifth in the preseason Frontier Conference poll. Guard Kloie Thatcher is the team's top returning scorer at 14.8 points per game.
Wednesday's game is the first in the annual home-and-home series between the programs, with Rocky visiting Alterowitz Gymnasium on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
