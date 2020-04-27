BILLINGS — Skylar Patton, who played the past two years at Gillette (Wyoming) College, has signed a letter of intent to join the women's basketball team at Montana State Billings for the 2020-21 season.

Patton, a junior combo guard, is a native of Houston, Texas. She is the fourth offseason addition for the Yellowjackets.

"Skylar is a great addition to our women's basketball program," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. "She had an outstanding season and career at Gillette College and helped her team to an impressive 28-5 record last year.

"Coach (Alisha) Breen and I were impressed with Skylar's ability to attack the basket and defend."

Patton averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.

She made the Region 9 North all-conference and all-tournament teams and the Region 9 North all-defensive team.

