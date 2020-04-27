BILLINGS — Skylar Patton, who played the past two years at Gillette (Wyoming) College, has signed a letter of intent to join the women's basketball team at Montana State Billings for the 2020-21 season.
Patton, a junior combo guard, is a native of Houston, Texas. She is the fourth offseason addition for the Yellowjackets.
"Skylar is a great addition to our women's basketball program," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. "She had an outstanding season and career at Gillette College and helped her team to an impressive 28-5 record last year.
"Coach (Alisha) Breen and I were impressed with Skylar's ability to attack the basket and defend."
Patton averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
She made the Region 9 North all-conference and all-tournament teams and the Region 9 North all-defensive team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.