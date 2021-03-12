BUTTE — The Bulldogs led nearly wire-to-wire en route to an 81-36 victory over Benedictine University at Mesa in the first round of the NAIA women's basketball tournament.

Alana Pinder got into the paint for a deuce early in the first quarter to make it 4-2 Redhawks, and it was all Montana Western after that. The Bulldogs went on a 14-2 run to make it 16-6 Western. 

The Bulldogs led 19-7 after one quarter and took a 34-14 lead into halftime. 

Things didn't get much better for Benedictine after the break as the Bulldogs ripped off a 24-6 run in the third to erase any remaining hope. 

Brynley Fitzgerald led all scorers with 21 points and was one of four Western players in double figures. She also had a team-high seven rebounds. Paige Holmes and Shainy Mack tallied 14 points apiece, and Jenni Weber pumped in 13 points.

Savanna Crockett had a double-double for Benedictine with 17 points and 13 rebounds. 

The Redhawks averaged 77 points per game this season. 

Tags

Load comments