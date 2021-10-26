BILLINGS — Montana State Billings swept Rocky Mountain College in crosstown volleyball at the Fortin Center on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24.

MSUB was led by Bayli Monck, who finished with a match-high 14 kills. Monck also had 17 digs. Joelle Mahowald added 12 kills for the Yellowjackets, while Hannah Hashbarger finished with 37 assists.

Rocky's Ayla Embry led all players with 23 digs. Makenna Bushman had 13 kills and Bella Bryan added 10 for the Battlin' Bears. 

It was the second sweep by MSUB over Rocky this season. The Jackets improved to 9-12 while Rocky dipped to 10-15.

