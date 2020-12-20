This was the most memorable story I wrote in 2020 because it defines the year from a sports standpoint for Montana and Montana State fans. One day I was covering the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament in Boise, the next morning I was watching fans scurry about, wonder what to do next after the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's interesting to note the comments made in the story. It was back in March when most of us knew little about COVID-19. One hundred years from now, Treasure Staters will care little about the wins and losses of athletic competition in 2020. But they will read with this story in amazement. —Bill Speltz
BOISE, Idaho — The scene was somber and surreal outside CenturyLink Arena on Thursday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Big Sky Conference announced it was canceling the remainder of its 2020 basketball championships due to coronavirus concerns. Stunned fans, some of whom just arrived in town for the men's quarterfinals, were confused and frustrated.
We had one game left. One. This is completely devastating💔 https://t.co/OmzxIBdQx5— Fallyn Freije (@fallynfreije) March 12, 2020
"I think they should have at least continued to play the tournament, let the teams play," Missoula native and UM alum/fan Don Miller said. "Even if there were no fans, I think they should have at least let the teams play, let the kids end the season the way it was designed."
The University of Montana men's team, the tournament's two-time defending champion, was due to face off against Idaho State on Thursday night. Because of the cancellation, regular-season champions Eastern Washington (men) and Montana State (women) received the automatic berths to the NCAA tournament, which was canceled hours later.
To say I am heartbroken would be an understatement. The monumentous strides we have made as a team this season proved we were determined for something great. We no longer have the chance to play our last 40 minutes to prove to the rest of the world how tough we are. #WeAreFierce https://t.co/r5LNs9hRi1— Lizzy Klinker (@L_klinker) March 12, 2020
"Honestly I think it's an over-reaction to a virus that's probably been around longer than we know," said former UM head athletic trainer Dennis Murphy, who was in Boise to watch the Grizzlies and attend a trainer's convention.
"Nobody just tested for it. As long as one takes adequate precautions, I think we're in good shape."
Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill stressed in a press release that the decision to cancel was "not made lightly." The Big Sky Presidents' Council convened Thursday morning and voted to move forward with its unprecedented decision.
The Big Sky followed in line with larger, more visible leagues. The NBA decided to suspend play Wednesday and the Pac-12 Conference canceled its basketball tourney just hours before the Big Sky.
"After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved," Wistrcill expressed.
Later Thursday, the Big Sky Conference announced that all spring sports were suspended "until further notice."
"The Big Sky Presidents’ Council made this decision on Thursday with the health and well-being of its student-athletes in mind," a news release said.
The Eastern Washington men's basketball team was scheduled to play in Boise at noon. This week was to be a celebration of the Eagles' surge to the top of the league. Instead, Eagles fans are left to wonder what might have been.
"We're from Cheney and we just drove 400 miles, and so now we get to drive back, no sense staying here," Eastern Washington fan Steve Williams said. "We've been keeping track of this. This morning there was nothing, so we thought, OK, it's on. Then they just did this. It's too bad."
Thursday's announcement was an even tougher pill to swallow for the Montana State women, who punched their ticket into Friday's final with a thrilling win over Northern Arizona on Wednesday night.
"The first thought is that I'm bummed for all the kids (in the tournament), they've prepared for this moment the entire season and it's taken away," Montana State coach Tricia Binford said. "Then you think about our seniors, that they don't have this opportunity.
"For us specifically, we've been on a run to a record-breaking season and to have it stop like this is quite unusual and unprecedented. But that said, these decisions are above us, and it's for the safety of everybody."
The Big Sky Conference and CenturyLink Arena will announce a ticket refund policy and fans who purchased tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday games will be contacted. It's small consolation for fans like Delbert Bauer, a former Montana cross country runner who comes to the tourney from Seattle every year.
"I wasn't expecting it, that's for sure," the 56-year-old said. "I made these arrangements well in advance and by the time I figured this out, I had to figure out how to take care of the rest of this. I don't know what I'm going to do at this point."
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello confirmed Thursday afternoon how Big Sky officials were by influenced by the decisions of other league officials.
"As we saw across the country, numerous conferences were cancelling their tournaments," he noted. "Ironically, the presidents were scheduled to meet anyway, and we thought coming out of that meeting we'd have direction.
"With the news of what's going on around the country today, the presidents and conference and arena officials made the decision to cancel the tournament."
The Missoulian's Patrick Reilly contributed to this story.
