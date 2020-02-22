BOZEMAN — Fallyn Freije watched her head coach climb a ladder below the west rim at Worthington Arena.
Tricia Binford, the one who assured Freije she would be better off by joining Montana State, twirled the severed net around above her head. Freije and her teammates followed with their own snippets from their trips up the ladder.
Confetti showering down from the arena ceiling. Sliced up net and a regular-season series sweep over a rival in hand. A championship T-shirt bearing #MadeForMore on it. When Freije considered transferring from North Dakota, she prayed for all of this.
It was reality Saturday. That’s why she fought back tears when speaking about it after the Bobcats trounced Montana 92-78, securing at least a share MSU’s third Big Sky title in five years.
“You know, this is just so special to me,” Freije said. “This is what I’ve dreamed of, coming here, was just to play with girls who were so skilled and teammates who worked hard every single day.”
Freije, MSU’s leading scorer who was the hero of the last time these teams played when she tied the game at the end of regulation and drilled the game-winner in overtime, established the energetic pace that carried the Bobcats (19-6, 15-1 Big Sky).
The senior forward sunk a quick jumper from the paint on a fast break a mere 21 seconds after tip-off. The Lady Griz (14-11, 9-7) were never so close again. Freije nailed a 3 a couple minutes later and scored on a putback to give MSU seven of its first nine points.
Tori Martell scored MSU’s following points on a second-chance 3-pointer and took over. At the end of the first quarter, Martell shuffled to her right, patiently awaiting her chance to further the damage. The MSU reserve guard watched Darian White hasten up court, rushing for a chance to score again before the end of the frame. Martell stood at the right wing with her hands up, ready to catch a pass.
Montana wasn’t ready. White fired the ball to her right. Martell caught it and instantly unleashed another 3. She drained it before the horn sounded. The Bobcats led by nine.
Martell, smiling as she often does, jogged back to the sideline and high-fived her teammates, who were celebrating. She snuck to the bench and awaited her coach to deliver a message. She was beaming, but she realized the Bobcats were far from finished.
“It was just about being shot-ready and to just pound them honestly,” Martell said with a smile. “After making that first shot I was like, ‘OK, this is fun.’ And then they just kind of kept going after that.”
Martell made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first half alone and finished 5 for 8 from that range. The Bobcats fed off each other’s energy. The last time they played their in-state rivals, the contest went beyond regulation. This time wasn’t going to be so close. The Bobcats made sure of that and relished it.
MSU has now won its last four games against the Lady Griz and its last five meetings with the Lady Griz in Bozeman. This is also the first time the Bobcats swept Montana in back-to-back seasons since 1977.
“It was tough to get anything going, any kind of flow,” Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said postgame as the Bobcats shouted in jubilation from down the arena hall.
Midway through the second quarter, Madeline Smith saved a pass from falling out of bounds. She kept her balance along the baseline just enough to turn and lob the ball behind her. The Lady Griz, who had swarmed the paint to gather around Smith, collectively turned and watched Smith’s pass land in the hands of Oliana Squires at the right wing.
The senior guard drilled her own 3. Binford turned toward the 3,717 fans and threw her fist through the air. Bobcats assistant coach Julian Assibey raised his hand with three fingers pointed toward the arena ceiling.
“Last couple weeks, our kids have just been sharing the ball well, being a lot more shot ready from the perimeter, and fortunately we got off to a hot start offensively,” Binford said. “Fortunately we were able to survive because of our offense.”
The Lady Griz couldn’t deactivate the energy of the team. Squires, a preseason all-conference pick who slowly worked her way back into the fold after missing time due to injury, took command in the third.
With the Bobcats up 14 late in the frame, Squires drove across the court to the left side of the paint and elevated for a left-handed layup. The short rolled around the rim and fell in. She made her free throw for a three-point play for nine of her third-quarter points and a 17-point lead. Fans erupted. The Bobcats didn’t relinquish command.
In the fourth, White sped down the lane. She heaved up a shot in the air as she fell backward from a foul. The layup counted. Montana’s Gabi Harrington placed her hands on her head with a look of apparent disbelief.
The liveliness of the arena, even when the outcome of the game was decided long before, maintained until the final buzzer. When Squires, Freije and White were pulled with a minute left and the lead was well intact, fans stood and applauded their efforts.
Martha Kuderer held the ball for the final seconds. Teammates crowded her, the coaches embraced and fans stood once again. The Bobcats gathered at center court as normal after games, but this time they danced in confetti that descended to the hardwood.
“It’s just a special moment,” Martell said, “a special day.”
The Bobcats won in predictable fashion. They refused to allow the Lady Griz from finding any sort of rhythm on offense. MSU’s offensive pace and depth again proved problematic to keep up with.
Freije recorded a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. White, Squires, Martell and Blaire Braxton all tied for 15 points while Smith chipped in 10, yet another game the Bobcats were boosted by six double-digit scorers.
That depth has been a key reason why the Bobcats remained in control of the conference and have won their last 11 games. That’s how they’ll likely secure the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky tournament in March.
“They continue to stay locked in and challenge each other,” Binford said. “We still want to build momentum going into the tournament. This is just the first step. Now we want to get this behind us and get us locked into playing our best basketball at that point.”
At the conclusion of the first quarter, the Worthington Arena video board showed Binford being interviewed by a youth sometime before the game at a miniature table placed in center court. The child asked how many trophies she has.
“We have two trophies right now,” Binford said, “but we plan to get more.”
