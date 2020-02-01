MISSOULA — With 7:14 left in the second half and Montana’s lead trimmed to just six points against Montana State, the Grizzlies were looking for an answer at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday night.
They found it, once again, in a personal run from senior Sayeed Pridgett. Hitting three straight shots in the paint, he helped Montana to an 8-0 run and the Griz fended off a determined Bobcat team to win 78-64 in the 300th Cat-Griz men’s basketball game. Just four other teams have played an opponent 300 or more times.
“In the beginning they were just double teaming me so I was just trying to get it down there so I could create a disadvantage for our team,” Pridgett said. “If they’re doubling me that leaves someone else open, so I just wanted to take advantage of the double team.”
First-year Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle tried nearly everything defensively to slow down Pridgett, which left plenty of shooters open in the first half.
Montana hit a season-high 11 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. Pridgett had five assists in the first half, which was one of the reasons Montana pushed the advantage to 54-39 at the break.
Many of those 3-pointers were stand-still shots. That has not happened much this year and Montana knocked them down, finishing 11 of 19 from the perimeter.
“Credit to them, their pace and their energy really got to us, whether it was every loose ball or rebound and there wasn’t really even any rebounds because they didn’t miss in the first half,” Sprinkle said. “Offensively, they do a good job and that’s why they’re one of the better defensive teams in the league.”
Montana State had few answers for Montana on the perimeter, despite coming into the game with the No. 8 ranked 3-point defense in the country. The Bobcats had allowed teams to shoot 28.2% in their previous 20 games from behind the arc.
Montana shot 57.9% from 3-point range and 50% from the field.
“We hadn’t seen that much zone this year and most of the teams we’ve played, a lot of teams will check your oil a little bit,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “…We got quick shots against the 2-3 zone and when they went back to the 1-3-1, it’s not very often our guys get shots with their feet set and we got a lot of those tonight.”
Harald Frey kept Montana State hanging around in the first half and throughout the game. The senior Bobcat guard finished the game with a career-high 37 points and hit 12-of-15 free throws as well as 7 of 14 3-point shots. Frey scored 26 of his points in the first half alone.
Fighting back in the second half, Montana State started the period with a 12-3 run that included two 3-pointers and a layup from Frey.
“I thought he was terrific, he competed his butt off,” Sprinkle said. “He was making tough shots. To have the ball in his hands and the energy he expends every game, I can’t say enough about the kid.
“But that’s just who he is.”
Frey added: “I definitely knew it’s a tough environment to play in and at least until the other guys got comfortable I’d have to stay a little more aggressive. It was kinda how the game flowed a little bit.”
Pridgett scored 24 points and moved into 10th all-time in Montana school history in points, passing Will Cherry. Pridgett now has 1,487 for his career.
“It means a lot, honestly, because Will (Cherry) is one of the reasons I came here as well, not only Coach DeCuire, but Will a lot,” Pridgett said. “I watched him growing up and it means a lot to me.”
Freshman Kyle Owens added 14 for the Grizzlies which tied a career high he set against Montana Tech earlier this season. Amin Adamu had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field, also hauling in four rebounds and dishing out three assists for the Cats.
The Grizzlies moved to 12-10 on the season with an 8-3 mark in Big Sky play. Montana State fell to 11-10 and 5-5 in the conference.
Next up for Montana is a home game against Eastern Washington, while the Bobcats have a home game against Idaho.
