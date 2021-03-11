BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference basketball championships will continue to be played in Boise through 2026, commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced Thursday.
“The overall postseason experience that Boise offers our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is second to none, which is a credit to our many wonderful partners in the city and around the state,” Wistrcill said. “On behalf of our member institutions, we sincerely appreciate how welcoming everyone in Boise has been, and we are thrilled to secure a long-term deal to stay here and build upon the momentum generated over the past three years.”
First held in the Treasure Valley in 2019, the Big Sky championships will continue to be played at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The men’s and women’s champions crowned at this event advance as automatic qualifiers in their respective NCAA Tournaments to participate in March Madness.
“We are so proud to continue to host this tournament for Idahoans and fans to enjoy, and we welcome the significant economic impact it brings to our state,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “Idaho leads the nation in economic momentum, and our state’s diverse economy and natural wonders make us uniquely positioned to provide an incredible experience for the competitors and fans.”
The 2021 Big Sky championships, which for a third consecutive year are being held in Boise, are currently in progress. The men’s semifinals and women’s championship will be held Friday and the men’s title contest Saturday.
The Big Sky first went a neutral site for its basketball tournament in 2016, and for the third time utilized a request for proposal process to determine where to hold the event.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
