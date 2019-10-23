FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Competition Committee.
The committee works with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee to review student-athlete health and safety, sportsmanship and integrity, game operations and presentation, technology, and statistical trends. The group will develop strategic principles in these areas, subject to the approval of the Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the Big Sky and our institutions on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Competition Committee,” Wistrcill said. “College basketball has been an important part of my life for more than 30 years, and I look forward to working with a diverse group of members to strategize and enhance the game of basketball for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”
A former basketball player at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota, Wistrcill brings to the committee a diverse and active perspective and background across all levels of the NCAA.
Throughout the course of his career Wistrcill has served as a former Division III student-athlete, Division II commissioner, and Division I athletic director, before becoming a Division I commissioner a year ago.
One student-athlete, two current head coaches, four Division I staff members and three members of the public with significant men’s basketball experience comprise the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Competition Committee.
Wistrcill’s appointment will begin immediately and continue through June 30, 2023.
