MISSOULA — Fall sports in the Big Sky Conference appeared to live at least another day Thursday as the league decided not to announce a decision about the status of those sports after the Big Sky Conference Presidents' Council meeting in the late afternoon, according to a source.
The conference will make an announcement Friday morning, according to reports from the Ogden (Utah) Standard-Examiner and Lewiston (Idaho) Morning Tribune, which cover Weber State and Idaho. Attempts to reach athletic directors Kent Haslam at Montana and Leon Costello at Montana State for comment Thursday night weren't successful.
Sacramento State's student paper, The State Hornet, reported late Thursday that school president Robert Nelsen said the Big Sky football season has been postponed to the spring, adding that he said: "We just don't think it's safe right now for our players."
In addition, a Portland TV station reported Thursday night that Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum said, "the intention for the Big Sky Conference is to play an eight-game schedule in the spring." Barnum noted that Idaho and Montana schools could potentially play some in the fall.
The presidents meeting came one day before Montana and Montana State are scheduled to begin fall camp. Griz football sports information director Eric Taber said in an email at 7:03 p.m. Thursday that the "camp schedule (is) TBD" and there's been "no official word from the conference yet."
The Big Sky presidents were already scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon before the NCAA Board of Governors' announcement Wednesday morning. The Board of Governors announced a set of several requirements and guidelines for all NCAA Division I teams, expectations which Haslam said Wednesday "have been set so high."
Among those is mandating that 50% of playoff-eligible teams in a specific sport in a specific division choose to play this semester for championships to occur this fall. As of Thursday, only 56% of teams in the Football Championship Series (FCS) are still open to play this fall, according to Football Scoop, which notes the NCAA counts all Ivy League, SWAC and MEAC teams in the calculation; the Ivy League doesn't send any teams to the playoffs, and the SWAC and MEAC champions automatically qualify for the Celebration bowl (other teams are eligible for at-large berths).
If the Big Sky were to cancel or move its season to the spring, a fall postseason would appear to be automatically canceled. There were also national reports Thursday that the Pioneer Football League, which includes Griz opponent Morehead State, won't play this fall.
Other demands from the Board of Governors include COVID-19 testing, which could be costly and tough to timely turn around in some places across the country while following NCAA guidelines. There are also requirements relating to student-athlete medical expenses, scholarships and eligibility for players who opt out.
Montana and Montana State players took to Twitter to share their thoughts as a few national reports about the future of the Big Sky's fall football season began to break, mostly quote-tweeting tweets about the news.
Griz cornerback Justin Ford, a Louisville transfer, wrote: "Control what you can. I'll be ready to play when they say it's time, BELIEVE THAT."
Bobcats running back Jaharie Martin tweeted a pair of "frowning face" emojis.
UM offensive lineman AJ Forbes, a Nebraska transfer, tweeted "Breaks my heart...but we'll be ready. Love this team!! #RTD 'Once more into the fray....'"
Griz wide receiver Samori Toure tweeted a "mind blown" emoji and fellow wideout Sammy Akem tweeted a "crying face" emoji along with a photo of Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Cornerback TraJon Cotton tweeted a "broken heart" emoji.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.