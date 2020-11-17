MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference announced the league’s spring softball schedule on Tuesday, with each team playing three three-game home series and three on the road.
The 2019-20 season was canceled in mid-March, as UM was on its best 24-game start in program history. The Grizzlies were 12-12 and had yet to play a conference game or a contest at home before the pandemic shut the country down.
A 5-0 win at No. 23 Arkansas was the first win over a ranked team in program history.
The Big Sky’s seven softball-playing schools each will play 18 conference games over seven weeks, with every team having an open weekend.
Games will begin the weekend of March 26-27. The regular season will conclude on May 7-8, with the Big Sky Conference tournament to follow on May 13-15 in Ogden, Utah.
Four teams will advance to the postseason for the double-elimination tournament.
Montana will face Sacramento State, Southern Utah and Weber State at home and travel for series at Portland State, Northern Colorado and Idaho State.
The 2021 season will be the seventh year that Montana has played softball, the ninth that the Big Sky has sponsored the sport.
The Grizzlies later picked up another win over a Power 5 opponent, defeating Michigan State 6-0 in Riverside, Calif.
Montana’s Big Sky Conference schedule:
Friday-Saturday, March 26-27: at Portland State
Friday-Saturday, April 2-3: Sacramento State
Friday-Saturday, April 9-10: at Northern Colorado
Saturday-Sunday, April 17-18: Southern Utah
Friday-Saturday, April 23-24: at Idaho State
Friday-Saturday, April 30-May 1: Open
Friday-Saturday, May 7-8: Weber State
Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15: Big Sky Softball Championship (at Ogden, Utah)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.