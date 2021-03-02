A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend each game of the 2021 Big Sky Conference men’s and women’s basketball championships, which will be held next week at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho,
Tickets for the tournament will be distributed by the 11 Big Sky institutions. Tickets cannot be purchased from the arena or the conference office.
Each Big Sky athletic department will communicate its process for determining who can purchase or receive tickets, and then will communicate directly with those fans about when and where at the arena to pick up their tickets on site the day of each game.
“We appreciate our wonderful partners in Boise, including the staffs at Central District Health and Idaho Central Arena as well as the office of the mayor, who worked closely with us over the past few months to develop and implement a plan that allows some family and friends to watch their favorite basketball team compete for a Big Sky title,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said.
“Our schools receive tremendous support from their fans, and we ask that those who will be visiting Boise to adhere to all health and safety measures by maintaining their distance at all times from our student-athletes and coaches so our champions have the opportunity to participate in March Madness.”
A ticket will admit a spectator to watch only the game in which their team is competing, as this year there will not be sessions with multiple contests. The arena will be cleared after every game to allow for thorough cleaning, disinfecting, and other safety measures before fans are admitted for the next contest.
All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance from others, and seating options will be designated in blocks of no more than four with each team’s fans assigned to specific sections.
Concessions will not be available during the tournament, but each attendee will be allowed to bring in an unopened bottle of water. No other outside food or drink will be permitted, and only small clear bags will be allowed for entry. Fans will not be able to reenter after they exit the arena.
Boise area information including restaurants, things to do, and hotel reservations can be found on the website of the Big Sky’s community partner, Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau, at boise.org.
