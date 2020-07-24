FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Council has approved delaying the first date of competition for its Olympic sports during the fall 2020 season due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sept. 18 will serve as the first date of competition for the traditional fall sports of soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as the non-championship seasons for men’s and women’s tennis and softball.
Men’s and women’s golf can compete starting on Sept. 14. Each school will determine whether any of its impacted non-conference contests will be rescheduled. The competition start date for football will be assessed at a later date.
Feedback helping to guide this decision was provided by the conference’s athletic directors, senior woman administrators, faculty athletic representatives, the student-athlete advisory committee, certified athletic trainers and the health and safety committee.
The new competition start date will allow each member institution to stagger the return to campus for the rosters of these sports while providing additional time to fine-tune return-to-play protocols and maintain competitive opportunities this fall for the student-athletes.
Big Sky institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies and local and state regulations.
