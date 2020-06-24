MISSOULA — It seemed almost inevitable with the coronavirus pandemic causing athletic budget shortfalls across the Big Sky Conference.
That doesn't make it any easier to swallow.
As part of overall cost-saving efforts, Northern Colorado is cutting its men's and women's tennis programs. The Wednesday announcement came less than 24 hours after Southern Utah declared that it will do the same.
"It's just disheartening," Montana women's tennis coach Steve Ascher told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "It's the start of summer and these student athletes already have a lot on their minds and to have their programs cut is disheartening.
"My heart goes out to them. Each time programs like this get cut it affects us. It affects our conference. You want to maintain a healthy conference."
The loss of the Northern Colorado and Southern Utah programs does not affect scheduling for the Montana and Montana State teams because the Big Sky has split into North and South Divisions for the coming school year. But it's cause for concern for all Big Sky tennis programs and it will affect the annual Big Sky tournament.
On a brighter note, at least for Grizzly fans, Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said Wednesday his institution has no plans to drop tennis.
"You always hate to see sport opportunities go away, but certainly they've got to make decisions that are best for them," Haslam said of Northern Colorado and Southern Utah. "At this point we have no plans of dropping a sport at the University of Montana. We're in the spot we need to be."
The reduction of intercollegiate sports programs is one of many cost-saving measures the UNC athletics department is implementing as part of an ongoing university-wide analysis. Other moves include department and sport budget reductions, regional scheduling and travel efficiencies for all sports and furloughs.
"This is one of the most excruciating decisions you can be involved in as an athletics director," said Darren Dunn, UNC athletic director. "There is no right time or easy way to come to this conclusion. Many factors were involved in arriving at this difficult choice, one we had to make for the long-term sustainability of our athletics department.
"Unfortunately, due to facility and budget limitations, we cannot provide a championship experience for our tennis student-athletes."
In addition to the financial commitment and impact on Northern Colorado, the availability and location of tennis facilities were factors in the decision. UNC does not have an indoor facility either on campus or in close proximity, which resulted in the teams frequently traveling to south Denver for practice and matches.
The Big Sky recently gave member institutions more flexibility in regard to which sports they must sponsor, allowing the decision to be made without changing UNC's status as a full-time member of the league and bringing the university more in-line with other conference peers.
"UNC is committed to providing support to our student-athletes and coaching staff who are impacted by this difficult decision and we are working with them to provide assistance, whether it is here at UNC or elsewhere," UNC President Andy Feinstein said.
Northern Colorado will honor all scholarships of affected student-athletes who continue their studies at UNC. Under NCAA transfer rules, student-athletes are immediately eligible to compete for another institution and UNC will support them during the transfer process.
