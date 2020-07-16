The University of Northern Colorado has suspended athletic workout activities after a spate of positive cases of COVID-19, including among football players who have been advised to quarantine.
There is no timeline for when the student-athletes will be allowed to return to voluntary workouts at the campus about an hour north of Denver.
The university on Thursday declined to identify those who tested positive for the virus, citing patient privacy and Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment regulations.
The school is working with local health officials on contact tracing to notify anyone who came in close contact with the student-athletes who were infected.
