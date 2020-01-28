MISSOULA — When Eastern Washington topped Northern Colorado on Monday night, the top of the Big Sky was again shaken up.
Add that to Weber State topping Montana and the regular season league title continues to look up for grabs. Another big week in league play awaits, with tests for several of the top teams in the conference.
Montana (11-9, 7-2 Big Sky) still is at the top after a split of a two-game road trip. Eastern Washington is a game behind in the win column at 6-2 after the dramatic overtime victory over the Bears.
Northern Colorado and Southern Utah each sit 5-3 in league play, while Northern Arizona and Montana State are 5-4.
The Eagles have one of the toughest slates this week, playing a road game at Sacramento State on Saturday before a flight to Flagstaff for a game against a Lumberjacks squad that has won four-straight games.
"We're in a fantastic league, we have fantastic coaches and there are some fantastic players who are underrated in this country," Eastern coach Shantay Legans said in a release following the win over Northern Colorado. "There were so many players on that court who are really good … There were so many emotions and a lot of stress throughout that game. But there was a lot of excitement too."
The current run for Northern Arizona includes a 75-72 win over Southern Utah and Northern Colorado, both away from home on a Thursday-Saturday road trip.
This week was another good one for interim head coach Shane Burcar’s squad as the Lumberjacks tacked on two more wins and are coming off a strong 69-54 win against Sacramento State on Monday night.
"As we keep going through the season we still have to get better," Burcar said in a release following the win over the Hornets. "We have to get better; we did a couple of different things in the post. It was a great team effort as far as guarding (Joshua) Patton and closing them off in three-point shooting."
Despite a setback against Eastern Washington, Southern Utah also has a chance to surge in the league standings this week. The Thunderbirds begin a four-game home stretch with winnable games against Weber State and Idaho State.
The Wildcats and Bengals are both dangerous, however, with Weber downing league-leading Montana in overtime on Saturday and Idaho State pushing both the Grizzlies and Bobcats in losing efforts last week.
"We wanted to get back to defending," Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon said in a release following a win over Idaho on Monday. "We had a bad taste in our mouth after Saturday's result, and I thought we came out with a lot of purpose so that was good."
Cat-Griz, Part I
New Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle will get his first shot at the rivalry match with Montana at the helm of the program on Saturday evening.
Sprinkle was a four-year player with Montana State from 1995-99 and is eighth all-time on the Bobcats all-time career scoring list. Grizzly head coach Travis DeCuire is 9-1 against Montana State during his time as coach and went 6-2 against the Bobcats as a player.
Montana State’s only game this week is against Montana. The Grizzlies have to travel to Portland State for a Thursday evening matchup before turning around for the rivalry matchup.
The Lady Griz and Bobcats will tip off at 2 p.m., while the men's game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Peatling, Bailey named players of the week
Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling was named the Big Sky men’s basketball player of the week and Northern Arizona’s Jacey Bailey was named the women’s player of the week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Peatling, a senior, takes the honor for the second time this year. An Australia native, he recorded double-double’s in both of Eastern Washington’s wins. He averaged 25.4 points, 16.5 rebounds and six assists in two games this week.
"He's doing a man's work – it's tough out there getting double-teamed and tripled-teamed," Legans said in a release. "He's making plays for his teammates and he's getting yelled at by his crazy coach to make layups, and he still has 30 points."
Bailey, a junior, averaged 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games against Portland State and Sacramento State. She is the third Lumberjack to receive women’s player of the week honors this season.
