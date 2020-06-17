MISSOULA — Former Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson, the 2019 Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year, is returning to the FBS for his seventh and final year of eligibility.
Thomson, who started his career in 2014 at UNLV with current Montana coach Bobby Hauck and offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach, is grad transferring to Washington, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, just six days after he entered the transfer portal. He'll be immediately eligible to play.
Excited to announce that I will be coming home and finishing my collegiate career at the University of Washington! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZpFZvNicJr— Kevin Thomson (@KevinThomsonX) June 17, 2020
Thomson is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback with dual-threat capabilities. He'll be returning to his home state after starring at Riverside High School in Auburn, Washington, and will join a team coached by first-year head coach Jimmy Lake, who played safety and later was an assistant coach at Eastern Washington, and was also on the staff at Montana State.
"Signed! Welcome and let's get to work! #BowDown," Lake wrote in a quote-tweet of Thomson's original tweet.
Thomson is coming off his best collegiate season and landed on the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American first team last month. He finished third in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS, and he made four All-America teams and the all-conference first team.
In 2019, Thomson threw for 3,216 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions to lead the Hornets to a share of their first Big Sky title and the No. 4 seed in the FCS playoffs. He ran for 619 yards and 12 touchdowns on 127 carries.
Thomson's career began in 2014 at UNLV, where he redshirted under Hauck. He was hoping to earn playing time when Tony Sanchez took over in 2015, but he missed the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. He then sat out the 2016 season, moving home and working at a local gym while contemplating his future.
Thomson got a chance to play at Sacramento State in 2017, accepting a partial scholarship offer from then-Sacramento State assistant coach Paul Wulff. He earned the starting job and threw for 1,828 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 494 yards and nine scores. In 2018, he followed up with 1,380 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception while running for 134 yards before a back injury ended his season after seven games.
Thomson was expecting to get back one year of eligibility from the NCAA ahead of the 2019 season, but he was surprised to find out he was granted a two-year clock extension.
Should Thomson earn the job at Washington, he could play against his old team when the Huskies host Sacramento State on Sept. 12.
Griz under the lights
Montana's first road game will take place under the lights when the Griz face Missouri State at 6 p.m. MT Sept. 12 in Springfield, Missouri. The Bears, out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, are led by Montana native Bobby Petrino, who's in his first season as their head coach. Petrino has added Southern Miss QB Jaden Johnson, a 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 20 pro-style QB in the country coming out of high school.
