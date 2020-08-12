MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference Presidents Council met Wednesday night and a big topic of discussion was whether to cancel the fall volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons.
An announcement is expected Thursday. The league will make the information available to coaches and athletes before issuing a press release.
Last week the Big Sky football season was moved to the spring in an effort to keep athletes safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league is likely to either cancel or move the volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons as well.
Eastern Washington announced it was suspending all fall sports until further notice on Monday. On Tuesday, the Pac-12 decided to dump all sport competitions through the end of the calendar year.
The safe move, from a liability and financial standpoint, is for Big Sky schools to dump volleyball, soccer and cross country this fall. But it would hurt the league for many reasons, some of which are not so obvious. For example, Northern Arizona is a national power in cross country, so canceling the cross country season would hurt the visibility of the league.
Like football, 50 percent is the magic number for all other fall sports. If enough schools cancel volleyball, soccer and cross country, the NCAA championships will be canceled. If the championships go away, it changes completely what Big Sky schools want to do.
The constant shifts and changes have been tough on Montana's fall sports athletes and coaches both, but they have been able to make the most of the situation.
“I think collegiate athletics in general prepare us for these types of moments,” UM volleyball coach Allison Lawrence said. “I think you go into a season, imagining how it's all going to play out. And then you can have injuries, or a player gets sick. You know that there's all kinds of scenarios where you're very much not in control.
“And so this has been that turned up to 11.”
