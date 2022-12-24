Just like a Christmas subscription to the Jelly of the Month club, sports is the gift that keeps on giving all year long.
Certainly there were memorable moments for fans of western Montana high school athletics in 2022. It's always a treat for this sports editor getting to watch and know all the area standouts and coaches.
Topping my list of memorable high school moments this year was Missoula Hellgate's win in the boys State AA soccer championship at Fort Missoula. It's uncanny what the Knights have been able to accomplish under veteran coach Jay Anderson, winning an unprecedented four straight titles and seven in the last eight years.
The Knights have made Zootown the state capital of large-school boys soccer.
"It never gets old," Anderson said just before being soaked by a bucket of ice water, courtesy of his players, following a 1-0 win in the November chipper.
Florence's second straight State B football championship was another highlight along with cross country team titles by the St. Ignatius boys and Hellgate girls. And speaking of cross country, former Hellgate athlete Elise Stearns won the Big Sky Conference women's race for Northern Arizona in Cheney, Washington.
Back in the spring, the Florence softball team beat Mission-Arlee-Charlo in the State B title game for the second straight year. The Falcons have 12 titles, which is the most in any class. Not to be outdone, the heroic Frenchtown softball team won three loser-out games on the final day of the State A tourney to win its first crown since 2016.
My favorite time of the year will forever be summer and the PaddleHeads make it even sweeter with their winning ways. The 2021 Pioneer League baseball champs had the best record in the league again in 2022 but ran out of steam in the championship series. Something tells me we're in for more of the same under nice-guy manager Michael Schlact, who signed a five-year contract extension last December.
It wasn't such a great year for University of Montana sports, with the football team finishing sixth in the Big Sky Conference standings and the men's and women's basketball squads losing their openers in the league tournament.
At least the Grizzly volleyball team had a breakthrough season with its 17-12 record. And 2023 promises to be a better year for Montana men's basketball, with the Grizzlies coming off a promising performance at No. 11-ranked Gonzaga Tuesday in an 85-75 loss.
The biggest disappointment for this sports dad/grandfather was the decision of the local voting public in November to upend the $19 million bond to improve the Missoula County Fairgrounds. It was a forecheck in the ribs for a thriving local hockey community in need of a year-round rink.
I thought Missoula was a little better than that. Better than the town of 59,000 from where I came that shoots down funding for similar projects time after time. The tax impact of the fairgrounds bond would have added a measly $14 a year for every $200,000 of a home's assessed value.
I think about how it affects kids. I think about the adults I know that live for hockey. I think about what a tremendous positive the sport of hockey is in this town, helping so many to keep smiling when the Missoula valley turns to gray and stays that way for weeks.
Having a rink available 12 months a year would have allowed more kids and adults to get involved with all ice sports, including public skating, figure skating and curling.
Ah well, life is filled with little disappointments.
For me personally, it's hard to imagine life being any better in my new role as grandfather. And I'm forever thankful to work with so many wonderful, talented journalists that truly care at the Missoulian.
Here's hoping we've been able to touch your life in a positive way this year. Even when our favorite teams are struggling, life is still hard to beat in western Montana.
Happy holidays!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.