MISSOULA — Maul of the Wild might be a better name for it.
It sure fits lately. For the third time in a row, the Montana-Montana State football game lacked suspense. It’s like watching Mike Tyson fights — exciting for a few minutes and then get ready for a knockout.
On Saturday it was Montana's turn to shatter like an icicle after falling from the top of the bleachers at frosty Bobcat Stadium. How is it that such a good Griz defense can give up seven yards a pop on run plays? You'd think they'd be able to make adjustments.
All credit to the Bobcats and their coach, Brent Vigen, on a big 55-21 win. And even if you're a Griz fan, the weekend certainly started out entertaining watching ESPN College GameDay in the morning.
Just a few complaints though about GameDay. Apparently Montana is all about cowboy hats and steer skulls and mechanical bulls. I've been here close to 16 years and have none of those things, so I guess it's time to either move back to Iowa or get with the program.
Then we get this fancy little GameDay feature from some guy who used to play third-string linebacker for the Grizzlies. He sang the praises of craft beer and flags in bars and kids that grow up to play in the Brawl from towns with one stoplight.
Come on man, lay off the stereotypes. At its heart, the Brawl is about heart and grit and an amazing tradition I wanted to learn more about Saturday morning. It’s hardscrabble football on a freezing cold turf. It’s not about big glasses of beer. I wanted at least one "Wild Bill" Kelly reference.
Just a heads up, by the way, Touchdown Tommy Mellott of Montana State doesn’t come from a one stoplight town. Neither does Patrick O’Connell, my favorite Grizzly. Athletes in Butte play in the snow as early as October and as late as April. Same goes for Kalispell. I like hearing about that stuff. And there were a lot of guys on that field Saturday afternoon that didn’t grow up in Montana, so quit making it sound like everyone is from a one-horse town.
With apologies to Montana coach Bobby Hauck, the best part of the day for this sports fan was reading the amusing signs behind the set on GameDay. Bobby eats ham at Thanksgiving. Bobby leaves his snow tires on all year.
I don't care who you are, that's funny.
The question for Montana football moving forward is this: What exactly are the expectations? Is making the playoffs good enough? Is reaching the FCS playoff quarterfinals like last year the measuring stick?
Here's a better question: If the guy coaching the Grizzlies was named Stitt, would he still be around after this 7-4 regular season?
I'm not making a plea either way, folks. It's not my nature to condemn anyone. There's enough of that crap on the news channels. Hauck is good at what he does and maybe it's impossible for UM to get a better candidate on the salary the university can afford.
I'm just asking. We all know Montana shelled out for this fancy locker room stuff and is set to get this indoor practice facility and draws better than any FCS program in the country, so what should the expectation be?
Certainly Montana State looked like a well-oiled running machine Saturday. Montana missed some tackles and a false start seem to stall an important drive early. But even with that and the bad snap on the punt that resulted in disaster when Montana State recovered in the end zone, the game was more about Montana State's will to dominate.
I see the Bobcats making another run to the championship. They were rock-solid on both sides of the ball Saturday.
As for the 2022 Grizzlies, it's hard to say where they go from here. I won't make any predictions about playoff berths because I'm not on the committee.
If Montana does get in, the coaches have a lot to figure out between now and next weekend.
