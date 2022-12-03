It was enough to make even the most mild-mannered Montana football fan want to pull his hair out.
Or in my case, what's left of my hair. Then when I run out, I can start on the hair in my ears, which would actually be an improvement.
It was early in the third quarter of Saturday's FCS second-round playoff game and defensive back Corbin Walker just came up with the biggest defensive play of the season for the Grizzlies. Holy mackerel, Corbin scores on a 58-yard pick-6 and upset-minded Montana is suddenly just one point behind defending national champion North Dakota State, 21-20, in the Fargodome.
It was the kind of moment Griz players and fans have been dreaming about for years. A moment of truth against an opponent UM coach Bobby Hauck had been wanting to face since returning to Missoula in 2018.
What happened after that on the defensive side of the ball for Montana was baffling. Such a good, hard-fighting unit all season. Such a disappointing, shocking turn of events.
First came the TD run right up the gut on first down by Kobe Johnson. It was the longest Bison charge from scrimmage all season. The second level of Montana's defense vanished into thin air along with the momentum the Grizzlies garnered courtesy of Corbin's clutch play.
Less than 4 minutes later, Montana's defense took another shot to the chops. TaMerik Williams took off on his longest tote of the season, a 68-yard scoring run. He appeared to stall at the line of scrimmage after being met by Levi Janacaro and Robbby Hauck, then suddenly he was in the end zone.
Johnson added a 73-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the hosts, but by then it was all a blur for Griz Nation. Any hopes of knocking the crown off the king were a mirage.
We can talk until we're blue in the face about what happened to Montana's defense in the second half, but the main reason for its rough finish was simple: Fatigue. It catches up with all of us at some point and it probably didn't help that Montana was playing in a stifling dome after spending weeks playing and practicing in frigid weather.
I've seen it happen many times in my 40-year career, folks. It's not a novel idea.
"When our run game is moving ... it wears our opponent's defense out," Bison coach Matt Entz told ESPN+ in his postgame interview. "We hit some big ones on them and it was a really good day for our offensive line.
"... I know what (Montana) is trying to accomplish. They've got a really good football program ... I've got a ton of respect for Coach Hauck and the Montana Grizzlies."
The Montana player who earned my respect Saturday was quarterback Lucas Johnson. He needed to be near-perfect for his team to win in Fargo and for a while in the first half he was near-perfect, pulling rabbits out of his hat despite playing with a leg injury.
It was unfortunate how it all ended for him, getting dragged to the turf by his facemask and fumbling the ball away on a play that resulted in a critical Bison second-quarter touchdown. First, it was a facemask infraction that was never called. Second, Johnson appeared to be down before he fumbled.
Oh well, hard to argue one play made the difference when your team loses 49-26. It's on to the quarterfinals for North Dakota State now and home for the holidays for the Grizzlies.
They say football is all about being bigger, stronger and faster. That's North Dakota State in a nutshell. And unless the Bison ultimately decide to move up to the FBS level, they will continue to be a thorn in the side of everyone else on the FCS level.
My only advice for the Grizzlies is hit the weight room. I thought Montana's coaching staff did a nice job preparing the players for Saturday's game and made smart in-game adjustments.
Sometimes well-prepared and smart are not enough.
In chess, maybe yes. But not in the game on football.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.