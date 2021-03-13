BOISE, Idaho — This past week served as a reminder of how lucky Montana fans are to have Travis DeCuire coaching the men's basketball team.
Nah, it didn't end up in a third straight Big Sky Conference championship for the Grizzlies. We all knew it was a long shot heading into the league tournament.
There was magic though — enough to tide us over until November anyway.
The game we'll all remember most is Friday night's debacle against Eastern Washington. The over-matched Grizzlies were down 29 points in the first half, for crying out loud. And there's no doubt Eagles coach Shantay Legans, whose squad was beaten by Montana in the previous two tourney title games prior to 2021, was relishing the blowout.
The Eagles eyed a young and vulnerable Grizzly group and pounced. Good for them.
But let's take a step back for perspective:
Despite all the struggles Montana endured this winter — the growing pains that came with inexperience, the loss of disgruntled players — there they were Thursday night, playing like DeCuire's teams play. Few expected the Grizzlies to upset a bigger, stronger Weber State team led by veteran skipper Randy Rahe, yet it happened.
That's our memory to feel good about. The morsel we'll hold on to with great expectations for 2021-22.
My favorite part about Thursday's win, other than the unbridled joy from the players and small Montana crowd at Idaho Central Arena, is the way DeCuire had his team believing from the opening tip. My second favorite part about this past week in Boise was how DeCuire framed the tournament following Friday's humbling loss.
The message was clear: The wounded Grizzlies will not stay down for long.
"One of the things I've learned here in recent time and at other programs prior to returning to Montana is once you've achieved the goal of attaining championships and being at the top of the standings, it's a lot harder to hold on and maintain and sustain than it is to achieve it sometimes," DeCuire offered. "I remember in 2016 the learning experience with the young group that ended somewhat like this.
"The offseason that we had that built up to the 2018 and 2019 runs will be very similar to this one. It's a young group that ran into a tough road block, and you build from it."
Skeptics will say DeCuire made his own bed by picking up players who didn't fit in. But did you ever think that might have had a lot to do with COVID-19? DeCuire is all about family, and the pandemic robbed him of crucial time in the offseason with his newcomers. Time that DeCuire uses to help the Grizzlies separate from their league peers.
Without that precious time, well, it's a little like asking Tom Brady to throw left-handed.
"We brought in a lot of guys we had never coached before. We hadn't even met face to face," DeCuire confided. "We just had a lot of guys on our roster that were on the floor competing for us that we really hadn't spent a great deal of time with.
"We were getting to know them over the course of the season, and I feel we're still getting to know them. We take pride in treating our program like a family, and that was difficult to do. The distance we've had from coach to player was difficult for this group."
Team dinners don't make a champion, but you'd be surprised how much togetherness matters. Just watch what happens next season when DeCuire's "family" finds normalcy again.
"We don't have one senior, so there's going to be a lot of guys coming back," guard Cameron Parker said after Friday's loss "We just told the younger guys remember this feeling because it's the first time we've lost a Division I playoff game, and they're upset.
"This was a pretty hard year with COVID and guys leaving and stuff like that. We continued to fight. There's no egos in that locker room. I'm excited for next year with that bond."
Hopefully DeCuire will stick around a few more years, because with him anything is possible. If you haven't learned that by now, you're not paying close enough attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.