MISSOULA — November will feel even colder without our beloved Brawl of the Wild this year.
But we do have the NFL to lean on. At least for now we do.
Seventy-seven players have opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. Former Montana Grizzly Dante Olson, an electric linebacker who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in April, is not among those.
What a weird year to be breaking into the NFL from an FCS school. Without preseason games, Olson's uphill climb is even steeper.
He might be every bit as good as former Griz linebacker Brock Coyle, who lasted five years in The League after signing with Seattle as an undrafted rookie free agent, but Olson has only a fraction of the opportunities Coyle had in proving himself in his first NFL camp.
"Those exhibition games are what scouts really look at, because you're going against other competition that's really good," said former Griz offensive lineman Will Poehls, who pushed through six NFL training camps before retiring. "Especially coming from a small school, they don't consider all our competition super good, although we do go up against some of the best."
Here's something to remember about NFL coaches and team officials: They like to think they know what they're doing, just like most of us. So when a team's brain trust makes a decision about drafting a young man, they're going to give that draft pick leeway when it comes to making the team.
No one wants to read in the paper that he's a half-wit because his draft picks are duds. It's much less trouble to keep a borderline draft pick and avoid that fate than cut the draft pick and keep an undrafted free agent — even if the undrafted free agent might be a little better.
"There were times ... like I remember there was a guy drafted in the fourth round when I was with a team and I outplayed him by miles," said Poehls, who now lives in the small Montana town of Manhattan. "I mean, the guy really struggled to pick up an NFL offense.
"And they cut me because they had to keep him basically. It's hard. I hope Dante (Olson) gets a real opportunity there. Hopefully the coaches see all his practice film and give him a shot."
When the first NFL game is played on Thursday, Sept. 10, it could be mighty sloppy. There's a lot of precision required, especially offensively, and that precision may not be there.
"There will be a lot of rust to be knocked off — they didn't have OTAs or anything like that," noted Poehls, whose last stint was with the Colts in 2019. "If the majority of the group has been together for a long time, you won't see as much of a hiccup. But if you have a couple new guys, it takes a second to figure out how people play.
"Like for me, if I'm used to playing next to certain people, we would never step on each other, wouldn't have to talk much, just kind of nod to know what the guy was thinking. But if I was next to a guy that didn't know what I was trying to get at, I'd get stepped on, run into ... It takes some time. It really does. And live reps really matter."
Sloppy or not, the day the NFL starts up for real again will be a great day. It may be messy at first and there's going to be skeptics, just like the ones that question whether Major League Baseball should be up and running.
But the NFL is king in this country. It matters a great deal to many.
Take Poehls, for example: He has a wonderful life now, with a wife and a new baby girl. He's learning how to hunt and work as a carpenter and glazier and his body feels good.
So when you ask him if he'd go back to a sweaty NFL training camp amid the cororavirus pandemic, you can just about imagine what he'd say, right?
Wrong. He'd play again in a heartbeat.
"A lot of guys aren't wanting to because they have young kids and stuff like that back home," he said. "But if a team is showing good processes trying to keep everybody safe without trying to be too ridiculous, I'm all about it. I love football and if I still had that opportunity, I definitely would."
Rock on, Will Poehls.
