MISSOULA — For passionate fans of Griz and Bobcat football, The Month of Maybe is upon us.
What a remarkably uncertain time to be alive. Just ask Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill, who gracefully answers the ultimate question like John Travolta dancing in "Saturday Night Fever," never stepping on toes, smoothly spinning the idea there's a 50-50 chance of fall football.
Of course he's going to say that, folks. These universities are still trying, desperately, to sell football tickets.
For the record, Wistrcill won't be making the final decision on whether Big Sky football is played this fall. It's the university presidents, and they'll test the water obsessively before taking a plunge later this month.
It was no coincidence back in mid-march the Big Sky basketball tournament was canceled just hours after the Pac-12 canceled its tourney. Likewise, Big Sky presidents are looking to other leagues and NCAA medical personnel to see what they should do for football season.
The Ivy League canceling fall football Wednesday was noteworthy for Griz and Cat fans. Big Sky, Patriot League, Missouri Valley Conference presidents, they'll look at that and say, hmm, those folks are pretty smart, so maybe we should refrain from sticking our necks out and playing.
Because that's the world we live in. Most everyone's top priority is saving his/her own neck. Mavericks are only on television in old cowboy sitcoms.
Some scribes have surmised colleges may opt for spring football. Wouldn't that be a sight on campus, watching football players stumble around track and field athletes and FCS athletic directors trying to find staffing for multiple massive home events. Then football players following a crazy 2021 spring season with a 2021 fall season just a couple months later.
Good thing college football players never get dinged up, right?
But let's get back to the big question: Will the Griz and Cats play football in the fall? No one knows for certain today, but here's some points to ponder:
The NCAA does not have uniform COVID-19 testing protocol in place. When it does, it's going to cost a lot of money, which may be manageable for the SEC, Pac-12 and Big Ten but may not be for Big Sky football.
Then we have to remember that a lot of COVID tests have a 48-hour turnaround or longer. That's a good amount of waiting time when somebody could spread the virus.
If the Big Sky does try to play football, it may be a small house of cards. Small because some league schools — excluding Montana and Montana State — may decide it's much cheaper to skip the season. House of cards because a couple of positive COVID tests and the Big Sky football season could end like the Big Sky basketball tourney.
For Montana and Montana State's sake, I seriously hope the Big Sky is able to put together some sort of football season. Otherwise it's going to hurt the athletic departments of those two institutions real bad, not to mention the Missoula and Bozeman business communities.
Nothing is certain in life. There's a remarkable amount of uncertainty for all of FCS football with teams slated to start official practices in just over three weeks.
It feels like time is running out.
