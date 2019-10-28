BOZEMAN — Rivals Montana and Montana State will get reacquainted Tuesday on the volleyball court, as the Bobcats host the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. at Shroyer Gym.
Montana State (10-9, 6-4 Big Sky) comes into the match in a four-way tie for third place in the league standings with Weber State, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State. The Bobcats beat Sac State in five sets last Saturday, but also lost in four on the road at Portland State last week.
Montana (3-18, 2-8) is tied for 11th place in the Big Sky with Eastern Washington. The Griz beat Portland State in four sets on Saturday to snap a six-match losing streak.
The Bobcats are led by senior libero Allyssa Rizzo, whose 5.96 digs per set leads the Big Sky Conference and ranks fourth in all of Division I volleyball. Earlier this season Rizzo broke the school record for digs, and has eclipsed the 1,900 threshold for her career.
On Monday, Rizzo was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the week. She averaged 6.22 digs per set in two aforementioned matches.
The Grizzlies are led by freshman hitter Amethyst Harper's 3.00 kills per set. Ashley Watkins averages 9.06 assists per set.
Montana State swept Montana in their first meeting this season on Sept. 24 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
