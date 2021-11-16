BUTTE — After a standout season with the Butte Central Maroons, Rileigh McGree was surrounded by friends and family as she signed with the University of Montana track and field team Tuesday at Butte Central High School.
McGree said the decision was an easy one after her September visit to Missoula. She competed in her first track and field competition at 6-years-old and wanted to follow in her sisters’ footsteps at the college level ever since.
“I told my dad the day after my visit to Montana that I knew that’s where I wanted to go, no question,” McGree said. “After meeting the team and the coaches, I knew it was the best opportunity for me. Having this moment happen is just amazing.”
McGree competed in the 2021 state tournament in Laurel where she finished in first place in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long-jump, in a performance that was certain to catch the eye of Griz recruiters.
Butte Central’s track team has been small compared to other teams in the area over the past few seasons. But competing with the Maroons has been a competitive, friendship-building experience for McGree.
"We have a smaller team but it's a close, supportive environment," McGree said. "I was talking with my dad last night and told him I wouldn't have been able to do it if the team wasn't so supportive of me."
"If I had a bad day they'd pick me and if I had a good day they'd be the first to cheer me on," McGree continued. "Running with my dad was also a special experience. It really grew our bond and track has just been a big part of our family."
McGree's father, Dan McGree, coached the Maroons this year and has coached his daughter since she began her track career. McGree's sisters, Whitney, Lindsay and Rachael, also helped McGree throughout her career.
Whitney McGree ran track at Carroll College, Rachael was McGree's hurdles coach and Lindsay ran track at Montana State. Dan McGree said he has enjoyed the role track has played in his family and has also made him a better coach.
"We're so thrilled for Rileigh, she's reached a dream," Dan McGree said. "I've coached her since she was a little one and getting to coach her this year, we all had a hand in this."
"It makes you a better coach," Dan McGree continued. "Coaching her has helped me, it's been good. Now she's got a really special opportunity in Missoula and we are all so proud of her."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.