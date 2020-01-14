MISSOULA — Freshman forward DJ Carter-Hollinger was named Big Sky player of the Week by the conference office on Tuesday, the third week in a row a Montana player has received the award.
Senior Kendal Manuel was named player of the week last week, while fellow senior Sayeed Pridgett took the award the on Dec. 31.
Carter-Hollinger, an El Cajon, California native, scored 20 points, hauled in 14 rebounds and blocked four shots in the week’s opening game for the Grizzlies, a 90-63 win over Eastern Washington. All three of those marks were career highs and it was the freshman’s second double-double of the season.
During Montana’s second game of the week, an 85-70 win in a Monday tilt over Portland State, Carter-Hollinger scored 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting and collected four rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.
During the two-game stretch Carter-Hollinger has connected on 15-of-19 shots and is 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line.
It is the first weekly honor for Carter-Hollinger, who is the first freshman to win the award since, coincidentally, Portland State guard Holland Woods on Dec. 12, 2017. According to Montana sports information, Carter-Hollinger is the first Grizzly to win the award as a freshman in at least a decade, which is as far as the Big Sky records go back.
Montana is 9-8 overall with a 5-1 record in Big Sky play, two games ahead in the win column of second-place Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.
The Grizzlies are back in action on Saturday, when they host Idaho at 7 p.m. in Dahlberg Arena.
Northern Colorado Khiarica Rasheed was named the Big Sky women’s Player of the Week.
