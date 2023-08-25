MISSOULA — College football games will be shorter this season.

At least that’s the aim of new rules that are being implemented. Those changes came about when the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved three new rules in April.

The most notable change is the game clock will keep running after first downs when the ball carrier goes down inbounds, just like the NFL. The exception is the last two minutes of each half.

Previously, the clock stopped after those first downs until the chains were reset, an official set the ball and whistled the ready-to-play. Pausing the clock after first downs had been around since 1968, differentiating college football from the NFL.

Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best was on the NCAA Football Rules Committee that proposed the changes. He compared this change to the pitch clock in Major League Baseball reducing game times despite much consternation about the alteration at first.

“If the mechanic works the way they’ve talked about having them work, the clock won’t stop but the ball should be placed at around the same time the clock would start, so it’s not going to be 30 seconds to put the ball down and we’ll lose half the first quarter in the first two series,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ll see a huge difference even though on paper it sounds like a huge difference. Coaches sometimes want to make small differences into large differences.”

The NCAA has also banned teams from calling consecutive timeouts in an individual dead ball period. That particularly happens when one team is trying to “ice” the other team’s kicker at the end of a half.

The NCAA has also said that penalties on the final play of the first and third quarters will carry over to the second and fourth quarters. Previously, a penalty in that situation led to an untimed down to finish out the current quarter. Those untimed downs will still occur at the end of each half if there’s a live-ball foul, offsetting fouls or an inadvertent whistle.

One rule change that did not pass would have started the game clock when the ball is spotted by an official after an incomplete pass. Currently, the game clock starts when the ball is snapped by the offense after an incomplete pass on the previous play.

Less offense?

Reasons for the rule change appear to be pace of play and player safety.

College football games averaged approximately 180 plays last season, while the NFL was around 155, according to an NCAA rules committee study on the 2022 season. That led to college games taking about three hours and 30 minutes, whereas the NFL averaged 3:10.

This year’s changes are believed to take out an average of eight plays per game and seven to eight minutes of real time. That could be in excess of 100 plays per season when FCS teams play 11 regular-season games and potentially five playoff games.

“Oh, it’ll have an impact,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I think the number of plays they’re estimating it’ll cut is less than it’ll actually cut out. I think it’s going to cut 10-12 plays out of the game. They’re trying to shorten the game.

“I think there’s reasons why the game is longer. I think it’s not just that the clock stops on first downs. Replay. Length of TV timeouts. I think there should be a time limit on it. On all of it.”

Then there’s the fact that halftime is 20 minutes, or eight minutes longer than the NFL. Cutting down that could shorten the time of the game without cutting the number of plays or total time of game action.

The first-down change is similar to a 2008 rule that stopped the clock after a player went out of bounds until the official signaled the ready-to-play. In the last two minutes of each half, the clock is stopped on an out-of-bounds play until the ball is snapped.

“I’m sure it’ll have a little bit of an effect,” UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins said of this year’s change. “There are a lot of teams that do go tempo or can go tempo in this league. Teams may attempt to go even faster just so you can capture those eight or 10 plays less a game they’re predicting.”

The NCAA had implemented two rules changes in 2006 that reduced game times but then rescinded them after one season. Those changes — which started the clock on kickoffs instead of the fielding of the ball, and on the ready-to-play signal after changes of possession instead of at the snap — had cut down game times by about 15 minutes, eliminated about 14 plays per game and decreased scoring by about five points.

Two years later, in 2008, the NCAA extended the play clock from 25 to 40 seconds. Some teams went more uptempo with a no-huddle offense to combat that.

“We weren’t heart-broken about the rule,” Eck said of this year’s change. “I kind of like huddling and using a little bit more time on offense. I think that keeps your defense fresher so they can play a little harder. I think if you’re a team that wants to be uptempo and try to wear the other team down and get them tired, that probably affects a team like that more.”

More strategy?

Even with the changes, everyone is still playing by the same rules.

“If you have fewer possessions in a game, you got to be really efficient in what you’re doing,” Sacramento State coach Andy Thompson said. “I heard that’s the No. 1 indicator for winning and losing a ball game is points per possession.

“Our offense was first or second in that a year ago. We did a really good job of getting points when we had the ball. We want to continue that. And then on defense, you’re trying to get those takeaways to get the ball back to get some more possessions for your offense.”

Where coaches might begin noticing the clock change is in the later stages of the game.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, especially in the second half, is understanding, alright, I might only get four or five possessions this half and I’m down or up ‘X’ scores,” Weber State coach Mickey Mental said. “I think the strategy now changes a little bit.

“I think it just changes your mindset for the rest of the game on what you got to get accomplished. I think comebacks will still happen. Now you got to be a little bit more strategic in how you go about if you’re up two, down two scores going into the fourth quarter.”

The change could also impact clock management strategies late in the game. That could place importance on retaining timeouts in the second half.

“Where it comes in, in my mind is when you’re up,” Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. "Four-minute offense to run out the clock just became a hell of a lot easier. Your clock’s not going to stop.

“That ref’s not going to get that ball right away from my people. Little things that buy you two seconds here, three seconds here. It might add up to an extra 30 seconds. That’s the first way I would look at that rule as far as trying to win a football game. I see that being a benefit.”

As for how much this year’s rule change ends up affecting the game, only time will tell.

“I don’t think it’s going to impact it in any real way during the game,” Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb said. “We as coaches aren’t really paying attention to the time with seven minutes left in the third quarter. I don’t think we’re going to recognize whether it’s stopping or starting. If somebody were to say should the clock be running or not, we’re aware of that.

“But whether it changes the strategy, I don’t think it changes it much. I still don’t think we’re going to get to the end of any games and say, ‘Gosh, the better team didn’t win that day because we had six plays gone.’ It’s a long game.”

