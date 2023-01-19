MISSOULA — Balance is the operative word in Big Sky Conference women's basketball this winter.
Balance, as in exceptional parity in league competition so far. Balance, as in each team striving to stay on an even keel when adversity rears its head.
Poise will be at a premium Saturday when archrivals Montana and Montana State tip off at 2 p.m. at raucous Dahlberg Arena in a game that will air on the Montana Television Network and ESPN+. The Bobcats are just a few percentage points behind league leader Sacramento State and the Lady Griz are two games out of first.
More than 4,000 fans are expected to be on hand for the clash of Treasure State titans.
"The biggest thing is to prepare the team for the situation," said Montana State coach Tricia Binford, whose squad was picked to win the conference in the preseason media and coaches' polls. "It is different at Dahlberg in that it's a very loud arena and for both teams we have the situation where it's our largest-attended game.
"It's the communication aspect. You want to make sure you're really focused on the task at hand and you're not distracted."
Montana and Montana State have both experienced a mixed bag in league play. The defending Big Sky champion Cats overcame a 2-2 start and currently sit at 5-2 (12-7 overall). The Lady Griz (4-3, 8-10) had a three-game win streak snapped Monday in a humbling home loss to the same Eastern Washington team they beat by 11 in their league debut.
"I'm really curious as to how they respond," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said of his team. "It will determine a lot about our season in my opinion. We have responded really well in the face of adversity here at home.
"The team from over there (MSU) is going to come in and they're going to punch. I guarantee that. How are we going to respond to that? Are we going to punch first? Are we going to be the aggressors? Monday we mentally never recovered from it. I hope it taught us that people come in here and they want to win bad."
Montana State will pay close attention to Montana senior forward Carmen Gfeller. She burned the Cats for a career-high 34 points the last time the teams played in late February, sparking her team to a 71-57 home win.
Gfeller has had a rocky start to this season after spending part of the summer in a walking boot and missing Montana's first six games. She's averaging 16.4 points per contest in conference play but it's been a roller-coaster ride — she tallied 24 points in an overtime win at Weber State last week but was held to six in 24 minutes of action on Monday.
Still, Binford is wary.
"They really attack the paint well," she said of the Lady Griz. "That's a big challenge to begin with. And they're really good at transition. And they have all the weapons.
"We've been very inconsistent on defense. We have had some moments where we've been super sharp and others when we haven't. We're just looking for consistency."
Part of the reason for Montana's shaky performance Monday may have been fatigue since the team earned two grueling road wins late last week. Holsinger gave his players the day off on Tuesday and they should be well-rested for the Bobcats.
Montana's second-year skipper would like to see his frontcourt personnel become more assertive.
"It's really doing the simple things — running in transition and being in the right spots and doing it with some tempo and doing it with aggressiveness," he said. "Then on defense it's a sense of urgency. There's certain players on the scouting report, and as soon as you have some fatigue, those mental mistakes start showing up. (Monday) we made a ton of mental mistakes right off the bat."
While Gfeller made a big impression on Montana State the last time the teams played, MSU senior guard Darian White has been a thorn in Montana's side for several years. She's arguably the biggest reason the Cats have had Montana's number, winning seven of their last eight meetings.
“The bottom line is it’s a war, but you have to take some of the emotion out," Holsinger said. "It’s a balance between emotion and execution. As a coach you’re trying to find that balance.”
One thing is for certain: The Lady Griz need to start faster than they did Monday when their starting lineup managed just seven first-half points.
"The No. 1 thing I wrote on the board in the locker room before the game was be the aggressors on offense and play with a sense of urgency on defense," Holsinger offered. "Our starting group did neither. We didn't fight and I have a hard time understanding that."
In a season when parity has been a big story in the Big Sky — five teams are within two games of league leader Sacramento State (4-1) — Holsinger knows how important it is for his team to defend its home floor. Likewise, Binford knows the importance of a Saturday win with Sac State visiting Worthington Arena a week from Saturday.
"We always say it every year but this year in particular seems to be one of the most competitive that I have seen in the conference," Binford said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.