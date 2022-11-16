With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week.
The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
Taking this into consideration, I think it’s also safe to assume that there will be some folks walking up to the Sports Bet Montana terminals on game day who haven’t looked at a sportsbook before.
It’s not the most intuitive thing, especially at first glance. So here’s the quick and dirty of what you’re looking at.
Once you locate Montana at Montana State on the NCAA football menu, you’ll notice the home team listed below the away team. Next to the school names will be a series of numbers that signify different types of bets.
If you click somewhere inside the rectangle that encompasses the matchup, you’ll be taken to a screen that displays each type of bet you can make with a list of drop-down menus.
The first option will read “Money Line.” With a money-line bet, you’re choosing which team you think will win the game. Right now Montana State is -132 and Montana is +116. This means that if you think Montana State will win, you have to bet $132 to win $100, or $13.20 to win $10, etc. If you think Montana will win, you can win $116 with a $100 wager.
Next, you’ll encounter the "Point Spread." The point spread is put in place so that bettors have a way to get down on one team or the other, and have the odds be closer to even. In any game, one team is often objectively better than the other. That team is called the favorite, and can be identified if they have a minus sign (-) in front of their point spread number. Conversely, the underdog will have a plus sign (+) next to their point spread number.
For Saturday’s Cat-Griz tilt, Montana is the underdog. The Grizzlies are catching two-and-a-half points (Grizzlies +2.5) as of Wednesday morning. If you were to bet the Griz and they lose by two points or fewer, you win your bet. If they win outright you win your bet. If Montana State wins by three or more, you lose.
Sitting next to the point spread is a pesky little -106. That’s the juice. Upon selecting whichever side you think can cover the spread, you’ll need to bet $106 to win $100, or $10.60 to win $10, etc.
Last we have "Totals." Currently the projected total is 56.5. The total is how many combined points will be scored in the game. If you think 57 or more points will be scored, you like “the over.” If you think 56 points or fewer will be scored, you like “the under.”
Next I’ll go through my favorite bets for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. I’ll throw in a few more FBS and NFL games as well to get you through the weekend.
Montana at Montana State, noon Saturday
Last year when I wrote this column I was shocked at how much the line moved between the release of the opening point spread of Bobcats -1.5 and the closing number of Griz -3.5 if memory serves correct. I figured there was either an injury that we were unaware of so some group was betting an inordinate amount of cash on an FCS game.
What I’ve come to realize is that Sports Bet Montana (whose numbers are posted by INTRALOT) was actually — as a service to Montanans — setting these early lines. They would then adjust the number once the Las Vegas books released their numbers later in the week.
Kudos to Sports Bet Montana for putting their neck out there and giving us early lines to bet before anyone else, but man, they have been way off the mark. And the number has consistently been too short.
Last week, for example, when Montana hosted Eastern Washington, Sports Bet Montana posted Griz -18.5. That number closed Griz -24.5. Similarly when Montana hosted Cal Poly in Week 10. The line opened Griz -26.5 and closed Griz -31.5.
If this pattern continues, Montana State will be favored by somewhere between seven-and-a-half and nine points before kickoff. And given the iffy quarterback situation for the Griz, I think that it will.
Pick: Montana State -2.5
It's worth noting that if you like the Griz in this game, it's probably wise to wait until later in the week. If you agree with the logic stated above, then you'll get Montana at a more favorable number if you place your bet closer to kickoff.
I also think there will be some early game jitters in this one. Both teams will already be hyped up because it’s a rivalry game. Add in the fact that ESPN College GameDay will be broadcasting in Bozeman, and I am betting we will see some air-mailed passes and minimal scoring until everyone gets their sea legs underneath them.
Pick: Under 56.5
Georgia at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
If there was ever a game to buy-low and sell-high, this is it.
On the heels of five straight blowout wins, Georgia could not appear to be more dominant entering this one. Conversely, Kentucky just lost to Vanderbilt. I don’t have much of a handicap other than a strong belief in Wildcats coach Mark Stoops as a motivator.
The Bulldogs have got to slip up at some point, even if it’s just a little.
Pick: Kentucky +22.5
Bears at Falcons, 11 a.m. Sunday
I’m not sure if the Falcons can keep up with Chicago. Atlanta has scored fewer than 20 points in three of its last four games and now faces what has become a juggernaut Bears offense.
The Chicago defense makes me hesitant here, but I just don’t think Falcons QB Marcus Mariota can make enough plays for Atlanta to cover a field goal or more.
Pick: Bears +3.5
Eagles at Colts, 11 a.m. Sunday
This is an obvious bounce-back spot for Philly, who is coming off a Monday night loss to the Commanders. However, it’s what the Eagles have done since that loss that has me concerned.
They signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. This tells me they are desperate to fill the hole in the middle of their defensive line that was left when rookie Jordan Davis went down with an injury.
Washington took full advantage of Davis’ absence Monday night by handing off and rushing for first down after first down, winning the time of possession 40:24 to 19:36.
Philly won’t have it any easier Sunday against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts’ running game. The Birds, who are operating on a short week, will need to quickly find answers. I don’t think signing a 34-year-old off his couch solves a whole lot of problems.
Pick: Colts +6.5
