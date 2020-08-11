SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washigton announced Monday all fall sports are suspended due to coronavirus concerns, becoming the first Big Sky Conference school to put each of its fall sports on hold.
The conference announced last week that football will be moved to the spring.
EWU fall sports also include volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country, as well as tuneup tennis and golf seasons.
“We didn’t take this decision lightly and feel for all of those who are impacted,” EWU athletic director Lynn Hickey said. “But we didn’t foresee the situation improving significantly in the coming weeks for us to safely begin practices and competition. We’ll await further information and decisions to determine our next steps.”
The Big Sky had already eliminated nonconference games in fall sports other than football.
EWU had no firm start dates for its fall sports because of state and local social distancing mandates that prevent full team practices. Spokane County is still in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan due to an uptick in positive coronavirus tests this summer.
EWU football was picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll. EWU women’s soccer was picked third, both cross country teams were eighth and volleyball was 11th in their respective preseason polls
