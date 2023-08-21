MISSOULA — Jake Kindel is entering his redshirt sophomore season at Idaho looking to play a larger role for the Big Sky Conference football team.

The Eureka native played in two games and recorded two tackles last season under first-year head coach Jason Eck. He didn’t play in 2021 or 2020, taking a redshirt season and receiving a COVID waiver. That leaves him with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Eck looks for Kindel to have an expanded role on special teams this season. The linebacker is listed at 6-foot and 220 pounds.

Idaho has one other player with Montana ties in Keyshawn James-Newby. He’s a 6-3, 250 defensive lineman entering his redshirt sophomore season.

James-Newby transferred from Montana Tech, where he was an all-conference defensive end who led the Frontier Conference with nine sacks last year in addition to 14.5 tackles for loss and 61 total tackles. He was a second-team all-conference player at Helena High School after he spent most of his childhood in Pocatello, Idaho.

Eck spoke with 406mtsports.come at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane on July 24. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: How is Jake coming along in his development as a player?

A: I think Jake is going to have a big role on special teams. He’s done a good job there. He kind of earned his way onto the travel squad last year. He walked onto the program and has done very well. I think he can hopefully become a real key special teams player that I’m hoping can be a starter on multiple units. Last year he might have started on one unit or two units. Hopefully he can be a guy that maybe starts on three or four of the units. Really a hard worker, tough kid. Kind of what you think out of a Montana guy. He gives his best effort every day.

Q: What special teams units do you see him contributing on?

A: I think he’ll probably be a guard on our punt team. Kickoff return, I can see him being one of the backs, fullbacks, upbacks, attack guys there. I think those are the plays he contributed on last year. I think he’s a guy who might be able to run down on kickoff as well. This will be a big training camp for him just to kind of define his role and finalize his position. But he’s been working hard this summer and is definitely a hard-working kid.

Q: How much might he play on defense?

A: He’s a kid who loves football, loves being a part of the team. He’s worked hard to embrace his role. He’s not a guy who’s probably going to play a ton for us on defense. He’s embraced that and said, hey, this is going to be my way to make the travel squad and be on the bus to games and be on the airplane is being a good special teams player. He’s really worked on that.

I think he’s got to continue probably just being a little better athlete in space. That’s something that’s going to be important for being on a punt return team being able to hold guys up. That’s an area he’s got to grow.

Q: How did you end up bringing in Keyshawn?

A: He’s a unique guy because he’s a transfer. He’s originally from Idaho. He’s an Idaho kid who grew up in Pocatello and then he went to Montana Tech, became a really good player at Montana Tech, was a first-team all-conference player and then decided he wanted to try to take his chances moving up from that Frontier Conference.

I like getting transfers from smaller college because they’re really excited when they come. They’re used to being in the NAIA where they don’t have as many resources and they see that we have a fueling center and the gear we’re able to give the kids. I kind of like guys who have that gratitude that they think how awesome everything we have at this level is. I think some of those Frontier guys want opportunities to move up and those are definitely guys we look at.

Q: How has he looked since you got him on campus?

A: He’s really had a good summer. He’s an athletic guy. He’s explosive. Hoping he can be a really good pass rusher for us. He had about 9 or 10 sacks last year in that Frontier league, so obviously the competition is going to pick up being in the Big Sky. I see him playing quite a bit for us at D-end. He’ll be in competition in training camp for a starting spot.

I definitely see him having a big role on third downs and passing situations. We like to sub a lot. If it’s third-and-long, we get our best pass rush team on the field. I think he’ll definitely have a role with that. We’ll see how he does with handling the run and handling the bigger tight ends in the conference. But he was a good pickup.