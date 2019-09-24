MISSOULA — Evi Wilson had 13 kills and Allie Lynch delivered 33 assists and Montana State swept rival Montana in the Big Sky Conference volleyball opener for both teams Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena.
Wilson, a senior left-hander, finished with just one attack error in MSU’s 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 victory. As a team, the Bobcats (5-5, 1-0 Big Sky) had 42 kills and a collective .362 hitting percentage.
“Evi is super competitive and our life-blood in a lot of ways,” Bobcats coach Daniel Jones said in a press release. “She really wanted to go out on a high note in Dahlberg.”
MSU outhit the Grizzlies .478 to .074 in the second frame to take a commanding two-set lead in the match. Kira Thomsen had nine kills and Kelsie White had eight for the Bobcats.
Montana (1-11, 0-1) was led by Amethyst Harper’s nine kills. Elsa Godwin and Missy Huddleston each had seven kills, but the Grizzlies hit just .182 and finished with 17 attack errors.
Bobcats libero Allyssa Rizzo had 16 digs, moving her 21 digs closer to breaking the school record set by Kandice Kelly (2003-06).
MSU now leads the all-time series 58-56.
