BOZEMAN — Former Montana and Montana State assistant football coach Ty Gregorak will serve as a color commentator for ROOT Sports’ television broadcasts of Big Sky Conference football this season.
Gregorak’s first game with the network will be Saturday’s non-league matchup between Eastern Washington and Idaho at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. Gregorak will join play-by-play announcer Tom Glasgow and fellow analyst Taylor Barton in the booth. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Mountain time.
Gregorak said he expects to call between four to eight games on ROOT this season.
Gregorak was most recently the defensive coordinator at Montana State, a position he held for three seasons under coach Jeff Choate before being let go at the end of the 2018 campaign. Prior to that, Gregorak served on Montana’s defensive staff for 12 years, including four as defensive coordinator under coaches Mick Delaney and Bob Stitt.
A total of 10 games will be broadcast on ROOT Sports in 2019, including the 119th meeting between Montana and Montana State on Nov. 23. This is the eighth season of the partnership between the network and the Big Sky Conference.
