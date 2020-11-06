FCS teams hoping to earn an at-large bid to the spring football playoffs must play a minimum of four games, the NCAA announced Friday.
The Division I Football Oversight Committee moved that proposal, which was recommended by the Division I Football Championship Committee.
The requirement only pertains to the five at-large berths in the playoffs, which will run from April through May. It doesn't apply to the teams that earn one of 11 bids as a conference's automatic qualifier. To send an automatic qualifier, a conference must have at least three teams playing against one another.
The four-game requirement is 50% of the maximum eight games allowed to be played during the spring. Eight of the 13 conferences have announced their spring schedules, and all are playing between six and eight games. Some teams have already played games this fall.
Montana, Montana State and the rest of the Big Sky Conference teams are scheduled to play six regular-season games in the spring. The Big Sky isn't allowing its teams to play non-conference games in the spring, and it didn't permit them to play any games this fall.
The FCS playoffs were previously reduced from 24 to 16 teams this spring. At least 50% of FCS teams must opt in to play in order for the NCAA to sponsor a championship.
"With the potential for canceled games this fall and spring because of the pandemic, the Division I Football Championship Committee thought it was important to set the minimum number of games required for at-large consideration," the NCAA said in a news release.
"Committee members believe that a minimum of four games should provide both maximum flexibility for teams while also producing adequate win-loss results for the committee to compare them against other deserving teams that played more games.
"The committee felt that evaluations will be difficult enough with only four games played. Three or fewer games played would make those evaluations exponentially more problematic."
