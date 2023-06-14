BUTTE – Each year, the Montana East-West Shrine Game gives players across the state one more chance to play high school football.

On June 17, the best players from throughout the Treasure State will converge in the Mining City at Naranche Stadium to determine which region, East or West, will reign supreme.

For three former Butte High players, being selected to the Shrine game is a special honor for several reasons.

Jace Stenson, Cameron Gurnsey and Zach Tierney all earned spots on the West roster and will each cherish their last chance to represent the Butte Bulldogs.

“It feels great because there’s so few people in Montana who get to do it, it’s just an honor to be able to play with the best players in the state,” Stenson said.

The trio of former Bulldogs each earned All-State honors as seniors. Not only do they get to play one final high school game, but they get to do it at Naranche Stadium, where they played all of their home games for Butte High.

“The Shrine Game is the premiere all-star game in the state of Montana with all of pageantry that comes with the week and the game. For them to get the opportunity to play in their home stadium, it adds a bit more excitement. I think for those guys, when they walked off Naranche after the last game they thought that was the final time, but they get another chance,” Butte High head coach Arie Grey said.

Although the game is on a Saturday night in June, Stenson, Gurnsey and Tierney will still be able to feel the energy of Naranche that they have grown accustomed to.

“It’ll be really cool to play one last game at Naranche, for sure,” Gurnsey said. “There’s nothing like that atmosphere.”

It may be the final high school game for Stenson, Gurnsey and Tierney, but it is just the beginning of their next chapter.

For Stenson and Tierney, they plan to play plenty of more games together as teammates. Both players signed with Montana Tech on Feb. 2 to continue their football and academic careers in Butte.

Gurnsey will also be continuing his football career, following his father’s footsteps to play at the University of Montana.

“We were so lucky to have them. They worked hard in the offseason and worked hard in the classroom, and they were three-sport kids, which is rare. They all cared a lot about their teammates and Butte High. They were truly great teammates and that will bode well for them in the future,” Grey said.

Locally, the Butte High trio will be teamed up with Butte Central’s Kyle Holter and Dillon’s Eli Nourse and Caden Hansen. Twin Bridges’ Reid Johnson, Whitehall’s Leo Scafani and Jefferson’s Dylan Root will also be on the West squad.

The former Bulldogs will also be teamed up with many former Western AA rivals, including players from Helena Capital, Helena High and Missoula Sentinel.

Despite competing against many of their new teammates the last few seasons, Stenson expects the team will come together to take down the East squad.

“There’s some tension between us and other teams because we’re so competitive, but I’m sure we’ll all get along,” Stenson said.

“If we want to win, we’ll make it work,” Gurnsey added.

With all of the talent in the Shrine game, both teams will have to make it work with their former opponents. The game is stocked full of the best players in the state and many that will be playing in college.

“It’s going be a lot more intense because everyone is a higher skill level playing in the Shrine game, so it’s going to be a higher intensity game,” Stenson said.

For Stenson, Gurnsey and Tierney, it is one last chance to strap up the pads as a trio. They have played football with and against each other since the days of Little Guy Football.

Now the three players get to do it together one last time, and luckily it’s on their home field in front of their friends, family and community.

“Oh yeah, it’s been a long time. We got to make it count, I’m sure it’ll be packed too,” Zach Tierney said.