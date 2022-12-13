Former Montana football linebacker Andy Thompson has been named the new head football coach at Sacramento State, the school announced Tuesday.
Thompson, a national champion player during his time with the Grizzlies — which spread over two stints in 1999 and from 2001-03 — was named as the replacement for the outgoing Troy Taylor, who was hired as the head coach at Stanford on Saturday.
Thompson had been the Hornets' defensive coordinator since joining the program from Northern Arizona in 2019. It will be his first gig as a college head coach following a 13-year stint as an assistant at NAU and a one-year stop coaching linebackers and special teams at NAIA program Eastern Oregon.
"I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and (Director of Athletics) Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson is quoted as saying in the school's news release. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet."
Thompson played in 44 games for the Griz, finishing with 103 total tackles in his career and tallying 39 of them during Montana's national championship-winning season in 2001.
He had an integral role in building a Hornet defense that helped Sac State win three Big Sky Conference championships since 2019 and finish with a 12-1 overall record this season, bowing out in the FCS playoff quarterfinal to Incarnate Word. Hornet nickelback Marte Mapu won the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year award this past season under his wing.
