MISSOULA – In the humblest way possible, former Hellgate cross country athlete and current Northern Arizona runner Elise Stearns knew she could win the Big Sky Conference 5K this past October.
With a time of 16:25.3, the Missoula native edged out teammate Annika Reiss to claim the conference title from The Fairways Golf Course in Cheney, Washington.
“I definitely expected it a little bit, not in a very cocky way but I was expecting to compete like it, that’s the way I should put it,” Stearns told 406mtsports.com last week. “I’m pretty good at accepting a wide variety of results because cross country can be kind of fickle like that, but the way I was delivering in meets before it, I was showing a small range of outcomes of what my good days and bad days were like, they weren’t much different. So I was kind of expecting to be competing like that.”
She followed up her gold finish with a strong start to the indoor track and field season in early December, where she qualified for March’s national meet.
Stearns’ rise has been quite the revelation after a high school career where she wasn’t her school’s No. 1 runner.
But who she’s become has been inside of her all along. Her four years in Flagstaff, Arizona, have helped her mature as a competitor and a person, and it’s brought out this version of her that is a cut above the rest.
Slow out the gates
Stearns is a senior as far as academics go, but just a redshirt sophomore when it comes to track and field and a junior when it comes to cross country.
In March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic took its infamous toll on the world of college sports. And through the varying complexities of cancellations and the handling of eligibility by the NCAA, that’s the situation Stearns has found herself in.
It meant that the only normal season she had where a full schedule was fulfilled was her freshman year, 2019. The 2020 season had part of the indoor slate canceled and 2021 sports were canceled altogether. Cross country didn’t make its return until the winter of 2021.
All things considered, Stearns’ growth was put on hold.
“I was getting injured pretty often, there weren’t a lot of races on the table,” Stearns said of that forced time away from the team. “I never really got to see what it would be like to be in a regular season. All that normality was taken away for a while.”
And when the team was allowed to reconvene in 2021, there were still various restrictions in place that prolonged the return to normalcy.
“Competing was still just so different. There were only a few races that you could go to and not many were far from Flagstaff or out of Arizona in general,” Stearns said. “Training was pretty limited. We couldn’t take vans anywhere … coaches usually take the team out to do a workout and go do long runs.”
But during that stretch, the Lumberjack started to view the intricacies of the sport in a new light. When things got back to their regular flow, she was better for it.
New and improved
Stearns said that recently she’s often pondered the answer to the question, “What’s the difference between Hellgate Elise Stearns and NAU Elise Stearns?”
Most of her reflections have been well beyond surface level and into the areas of her mind that make her tick — the mindset that has helped her reach the next level.
It all begins with understanding the process and the ultimate goal of her efforts.
“In college now I just enjoy competing so much and being a competitive person way more than in high school,” Stearns said. “I think my high school-self enjoyed more of the aspects of training and maybe didn’t always see all the connections between that and competing … Now I enjoy so much more of the process in my training and what training translates into what. In high school I never really challenged myself in the same ways I do now.”
And while both things certainly take place, she’s taken more of a liking to competing against herself than competing against others.
“You’re definitely competing against yourself and what you think you can do versus what your body may want to do,” Stearns said. “There’s some grasping of that … how your Wednesday medium-long runs and Tuesday-to-Friday workouts and long runs translate to what you can do against other people.”
Plus, she does it all for the right reasons now. At NAU, the emphasis of the cross country team is just that — the team.
“It’s not much about individual runners,” Stearns said. “What really matters is whatever team points that you account for.”
As Stearns now transitions into the indoor track and field season, there’s still more to be learned; particularly in the way of nutrition, which is becoming an increasingly hot topic in running. If she figures out a formula in that department that works for her, the possibilities are endless.
Already one of the best in the Big Sky, she’ll get her chance later this season to prove she’s one of the best in the country.
