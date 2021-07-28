BOZEMAN — Former University of Montana women's basketball player Shelby Schweyen is transferring to rival Montana State for track and field, MSU announced Wednesday.
Schweyen's decision comes about three months after she, sister Jordyn Schweyen and four other Lady Griz players left the program. The Schweyens were on UM's roster when their mother, Shannon, was head coach. Shannon's contract was not renewed following the 2019-20 season, and Brian Holsinger replaced interim Lady Griz head coach Mike Petrino in April.
Jordyn's next step has not been announced.
Shelby Schweyen graduated from Missoula Sentinel in 2018 and redshirted for the Lady Griz in 2019. The oft-injured 6-footer didn't play in any games last season, nor did she compete in any events for UM's track program.
Schweyen will be a jumper for the Bobcats. She won the 2018 Class AA state girls high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 7 inches.
Her father Brian was inducted into the Montana State hall of fame in 2006 where he was a six-time Big Sky conference champion in pole vault and high jump while earning All-America honors. He is still just one of two people to ever pole vault over 17 feet and high jump higher than 7 feet in the same day.
After his competitive career ended, he spent most of his professional career as the track and field coach at the University of Montana before stepping down in 2020.
